NATIONAL

Lahore board launches online rechecking process for Inter Part-II exams

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore has opened online applications for rechecking of papers for the Intermediate Part-II second annual examinations.

According to a spokesperson for the board, candidates who apply through the online system will receive details of their rechecking schedule via email. The move is aimed at improving communication and ensuring students are properly informed about their rechecking dates.

Controller of Examinations Tahir Javed explained that previously students were notified through SMS alerts, but many candidates either did not receive the messages or missed their scheduled dates. The transition to email notifications is expected to reduce such issues and make the process more reliable.

The board has confirmed that applications for rechecking will be accepted until January 10. Students have been urged to submit their requests well before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience.

Previous article
Nadia Afgan explains how her Sharpasand dialogue became iconic
Next article
Unidentified figure in GTA 6 trailer sparks intense fan theories
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenge Toshakhana 2 conviction in Islamabad High...

Couple appeals 17-year sentence over Bulgari jewellery case, calling verdict politically motivated and alleging bias in trial Appeals highlight compliance with 2018 Toshakhana...

Punjab boards release Intermediate Part 2 results for second annual exams

Abducted at three, woman discovered after four decades unaware she was missing

US eyes Pakistan as alternative to China in missile mineral supply

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.