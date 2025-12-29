Lahore board launches online rechecking process for Inter Part-II exams

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore has opened online applications for rechecking of papers for the Intermediate Part-II second annual examinations.

According to a spokesperson for the board, candidates who apply through the online system will receive details of their rechecking schedule via email. The move is aimed at improving communication and ensuring students are properly informed about their rechecking dates.

Controller of Examinations Tahir Javed explained that previously students were notified through SMS alerts, but many candidates either did not receive the messages or missed their scheduled dates. The transition to email notifications is expected to reduce such issues and make the process more reliable.

The board has confirmed that applications for rechecking will be accepted until January 10. Students have been urged to submit their requests well before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience.