KP clamps down on illegal gold mining to protect rivers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed a ban on illegal gold mining in Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat and Karak under Section 144 to curb unregulated extraction and protect river ecosystems.

According to an official notification issued by the Home Department, gold mining and extraction activities along the banks of the Indus and Kabul rivers have been strictly prohibited. The order aims to safeguard natural resources, maintain ecological balance and prevent environmental damage caused by illegal mining.

District administrations and police have been authorised to enforce the ban and seize machinery, vehicles, tools and other equipment used in unlawful mining operations. Officials said the measure was necessary to strengthen oversight, protect public safety and prevent damage to property and the environment.

Authorities warned that violators would face action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which includes confiscation of equipment, fines, imprisonment or both. They noted that illegal mining often contributes to river degradation and is frequently linked to smuggling networks and law and order concerns.

The latest decision follows an earlier crackdown in Karak on September 22, when the provincial government imposed a 60-day ban on mining activities in the district after a rise in illegal operations. That order was also enforced under Section 144.

According to reports circulating on social media, gold mining in Karak largely involves illegal placer mining along riverbeds in areas such as Zarra Khel. Despite repeated crackdowns and seizures of heavy machinery, such activities have continued, prompting renewed enforcement.

Officials said the temporary ban was intended to deter unlawful elements and protect the province’s mineral wealth, while longer-term measures were being considered to regulate mining in an environmentally responsible manner.