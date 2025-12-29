Hamas confirms death of spokesman Abu Obeida, says he was killed by Israel in August

GAZA STRIP: Hamas’s armed wing confirmed on Monday the death of its spokesperson, Abu Obeida, months after Israel announced he had been killed in an air strike in Gaza.

The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades released a video statement on its Telegram channel, saying: “We pause in reverence before … the masked man loved by millions … the great martyred commander and spokesperson of the Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida.”

Israel previously announced it had killed Abu Obeida in a strike on Gaza on August 30.

During the war, Abu Obeida, whose real name was Hudhayfa Samir al-Kahlout, emerged as a central figure eagerly awaited by Palestinians in Gaza, as well as by Arab and international media, for official statements from Hamas’s military wing, particularly those related to prisoner-exchange operations.

Born on February 11, 1985 and raised in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Abu Obeida joined Hamas at an early age before becoming a member of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

He later became the group’s sole spokesman, delivering video statements in military uniform with his face consistently concealed by a red keffiyeh. He had also been the target of multiple Israeli assassination attempts.

According to Hamas officials, Abu Obeida embodied what they describe as “resistance” and was known for fiery and impactful speeches, many of which included threats against Israel or announcements of military operations.

Displaced Palestinians follow the press conference of a new spokesperson for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, in Bureij refugee camp, the central Gaza Strip on December 29. — AFP

“For many years, only a very small circle of Hamas officials knew his true identity,” a Hamas official told AFP.

Israel has decimated Hamas’s leadership, saying it seeks to eradicate the group following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the war.

The video announcing Abu Obeida’s death was delivered by a masked man dressed in the former spokesperson’s distinctive style, who said he would adopt his predecessor’s name for future statements.

In the same video, he also announced the deaths of four other Hamas commanders in Israeli attacks during the war.