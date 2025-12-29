Drone mishap injures Shae Gill during Islamabad show

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani singer Shae Gill was injured after being struck by a fast-moving drone camera while performing at a concert in a private housing society in Islamabad.

The Pasoori singer shared details of the incident on Instagram, telling followers that she suffered a hand injury but is now fine after receiving medical treatment. She explained that the drone had been handed over to an amateur operator during the event.

According to Gill, the operator lost control of the device, which then flew straight toward her at high speed and caused a deep cut on her hand. Despite the severity of the incident, she reassured fans that she is recovering well and has also received a tetanus injection as a precaution.

She thanked everyone who reached out to check on her and expressed appreciation for the concern and support.

Gill rose to prominence in 2022 with Pasoori, her breakout collaboration with Ali Sethi, which went on to become one of the most streamed songs of the year, surpassing 200 million plays on Spotify. She later released her first solo track and appeared on Abdul Hannan’s Gila album earlier this year.