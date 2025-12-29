Direct air link, trade growth signal thaw in Pak-Bangladesh ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, expressed optimism on Monday that direct flights connecting Karachi and Dhaka could begin as early as January. He made the statement during a meeting with Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, as both sides discussed ways to strengthen ties.

The meeting focused on enhancing trade, investment, aviation links, and cultural and educational exchanges. Haider highlighted that bilateral trade has increased by 20 per cent compared to last year, while business communities from both countries are actively exploring new joint ventures.

He also noted a growing interest among Bangladeshi students in pursuing higher education in Pakistan, particularly in fields such as medical sciences, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology.

In addition, more Bangladeshi patients are reportedly travelling to Pakistan for advanced medical treatments, including liver and kidney transplants, with opportunities for training in transplantation-related fields also being explored.

Professor Yunus welcomed these developments, underlining the importance of boosting people-to-people ties and strengthening collaboration among SAARC member countries. He encouraged both nations to increase visits and expand cultural, educational, and trade interactions.

The discussions follow a series of high-level engagements earlier this year, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit to Dhaka, which was the first by a Pakistani minister in 13 years. Recent agreements have also eased official travel, including visa-free access for holders of diplomatic and official passports, reflecting a broader effort to normalize relations and explore new avenues for cooperation.