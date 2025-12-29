Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support for China on all core issues

Deputy PM Dar, Amb Zaidong envoy review strategic partnership with latter exchanges New Year greetings on behalf of Wang Yi

Two leaders term bilateral ties cornerstone of foreign policy as Islamabad reiterates firm backing for One-China policy

FM also orders effective preparations for PM visit to attend World Economic Forum at Davos Jan 19–23,

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Monday reaffirmed the depth and resilience of their all-weather strategic partnership, underscoring its centrality to regional peace, security and development, as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong to review bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Ambassador Jiang conveyed seasonal greetings and best wishes for the New Year to the deputy prime minister on behalf of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Reciprocating the greetings, Senator Dar expressed appreciation for China’s consistent and strong support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and national development.

Ambassador Jiang conveyed Season's Greetings and best wishes for new year to DPM/FM on behalf of FM Wang Yi.

The deputy prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for China on all core issues, including firm adherence to the One-China Principle. He reiterated that Pakistan recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government representing all of China, with Taiwan being an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

Both sides reviewed the overall state of Pakistan-China relations and agreed that their enduring strategic partnership remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and a stabilising factor for peace and security in the region.

Dar directs enhanced engagement strategy for PM’s WEF visit

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday directed officials to ensure maximum substantive and outcome-oriented engagements during the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Switzerland to attend the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled from January 19 to 23, 2026, in Davos-Klosters.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a briefing session today to oversee preparations in context of the Prime Minister's upcoming visit, to attend 56th Annual meeting of world Economic Forum (WEF) from 19 to 23 January, 2026 in Davos-Klosters.

Chairing a preparatory briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the deputy prime minister was briefed by the foreign secretary, Pakistan’s permanent representative to Geneva and senior officials on arrangements, the tentative programme and the agenda of the WEF annual meeting, according to a DPM’s Office news release.

The briefing also covered bilateral meetings planned on the sidelines of the forum, along with scheduled media engagements. Senator Dar stressed that interactions with visiting heads of state and government, as well as senior representatives of economic, business and financial institutions, should be planned in a focused and result-oriented manner. He also emphasised exploring opportunities for engagement with private-sector entities to advance economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the WEF annual meeting in Davos-Klosters from January 19 to 23, 2026.