CM Maryam spearheading transformative shift in Punjab’s agricultural landscape

LAHORE: Punjab is witnessing what officials describe as a transformative shift in its agricultural landscape, as a farmer-centric reform drive launched under the vision of Pakistan Muslim League-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz gains unprecedented momentum.

The initiative aims to empower cultivators, modernise farming practices and decisively break the long-standing grip of exploitative middlemen.

According to official figures, more than 800,000 farmers across Punjab have received Kissan Cards—a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country’s history—while Rs250 billion in interest-free agricultural loans has been disbursed within a single year, marking a historic milestone in farm financing.

Under the Kissan Card scheme, farmers can directly purchase fertiliser, certified seed and pesticides from registered dealers, eliminating reliance on intermediaries. Hundreds of dealers have been registered across the province, a move that has not only enhanced transparency but also stimulated agricultural business activity. Officials said that nearly 20 percent of cardholders have also utilised the facility to purchase diesel, helping them avoid debt traps and interest-based borrowing.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said Punjab’s farmers were the backbone of the national economy and their contribution could never be fully repaid. “All resources are available for our farmers. We want to take agricultural development to its peak,” she said, adding that seeing prosperous farmers in Punjab remained her foremost goal.

CM Expresses Grief Over Nankana Accident

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Nankana Sahib. She extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

The chief minister urged citizens to strictly observe traffic and safety regulations during unavoidable travel and appealed to the public to avoid travelling in dense fog unless absolutely necessary.