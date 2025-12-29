China to deliver humanitarian aid to displaced border residents in Cambodia, Thailand: Wang Yi

BEIJING: China is willing to provide humanitarian assistance to people in need from Cambodia and Thailand, especially displaced residents in border areas, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while holding talks with his counterparts from the both countries in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, a key gateway to Southeast Asia.

The meetings, held separately, came one day after Cambodia and Thailand reached a ceasefire agreement. Military representatives from the three countries also took part in the dialogues, CGTN reported .

Wang encouraged both sides to make full use of this face-to-face opportunity to maintain flexible dialogue and communication, enhance understanding and build mutual trust. He reaffirmed China’s support for ASEAN in playing its due role and said Beijing stands ready to assist an ASEAN observer mission in monitoring the ceasefire.

He also expressed hope that Cambodia would continue to strengthen protection for Chinese citizens and projects in the country.

Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, expressed appreciation for China’s positive role in facilitating dialogue and mediating the situation. He highlighted that joint efforts by China and other parties helped pave the way for the ceasefire agreement.

Looking ahead, Sokhonn said Cambodia is willing to work with Thailand to fully implement the ceasefire and hopes these efforts will contribute to lasting peace and regional stability.

During his talks with Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Wang praised

Thailand’s peace-loving stance and reaffirmed China’s ongoing efforts to support dialogue and reconciliation by providing an open and inclusive platform.

Sihasak emphasized Thailand’s commitment to achieving a sustainable ceasefire and pursuing genuine peace, expressing a willingness to gradually repair bilateral relations with Cambodia. The meetings also addressed bilateral ties with China. Both Cambodia and Thailand reaffirmed their commitment to the one-China principle and voiced expectations for stronger cooperation and shared development in the years ahead.

Since the tensions between Cambodia and Thailand emerged, China has actively engaged both sides through diplomatic efforts.

On August 14, Wang invited Sokhonn and then Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa to have a tea chat in Yunnan’s Anning City on the sidelines of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

On December 18, Wang held separate phone calls with the foreign ministers of the two countries. Starting the same day, China’s Special Envoy for Asian Affairs Deng Xijun carried out a week of shuttle diplomacy between the two countries to help mediate the border situation.

A trilateral dialogue is expected on Monday, with more concrete outcomes anticipated, as China pledges to continue working with both countries to consolidate the ceasefire, restore exchanges, rebuild political trust and safeguard regional peace and stability.