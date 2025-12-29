British daily credits CDF Asim Munir’s front-foot strategy for Pakistan’s diplomatic comeback

The Telegraph says Pakistan ‘won over White House’ through decisive military and diplomatic moves

Extradition of Abbey Gate attack suspect termed key turning point in Pak-US ties, highlighting Field Marshal Munir’s role

Pakistan gains trade tariff concessions despite India’s intense lobbying as off-the-record Oval Office engagement boosts Pakistan’s standing in Washington

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s recent diplomatic gains have received prominent international recognition, with British newspaper The Telegraph describing the country’s engagement with Washington as a clear success, crediting Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir with playing decisively on both the military and diplomatic fronts to restore Pakistan’s standing in the United States.

In an article titled “How Pakistan won over the White House,” The Telegraph wrote that the extradition of a suspect involved in an attack on the US Army proved to be a major turning point in Pakistan’s relations with the Trump administration, helping rebuild trust despite lingering bitterness from President Donald Trump’s first term.

The report noted that during his address to the US Congress, President Trump publicly thanked Pakistan for its practical cooperation against terrorism, signalling a renewed level of confidence in Islamabad. According to the article, Pakistan has since regained a strong position in Washington, even in the face of intense Indian lobbying.

The Telegraph observed that Pakistan gained a clear diplomatic advantage, receiving better trade tariff concessions than many other countries, and securing direct access to the Oval Office for Pakistan’s prime minister and Field Marshal Asim Munir. The paper said Pakistan’s effective diplomacy helped change the overall atmosphere at the White House.

The article further described Pakistan’s nomination of President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize as an extraordinary diplomatic move, noting that Islamabad earned trust not merely through statements but by delivering concrete results.

According to the report, the capture and extradition of Daesh Khorasan commander Jafar, a key suspect in the Abbey Gate attack, was a prominent priority for the White House. The suspect was deported to the United States just two days after his arrest, a moment that a senior Pakistani official described as a turning point in Pak-US relations. A former US official, quoted by the newspaper, termed the move a powerful signal of Pakistan’s serious intentions.

The article also pointed to the heightened regional tensions following the Pahalgam incident, noting that while India openly rejected the possibility of US mediation, Pakistan adopted a measured and responsible approach, engaging the White House through what the paper termed unconventional diplomacy.

The Telegraph revealed that Field Marshal Asim Munir met President Trump privately and off the record in June, detailing how the Pakistani military chief impressed the US president during the meeting. According to the report, Trump continued to praise Field Marshal Munir even after the engagement.

The newspaper noted that Trump publicly praised Field Marshal Munir on the occasion of the Gaza ceasefire, reportedly calling him his “favourite Field Marshal.”

The report further highlighted Pakistan’s emergence as an effective and responsible strategic partner in the Middle East, citing its growing proximity to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and balanced relations with Iran as key diplomatic advantages.

Pakistan’s role in offering a practical solution to the US on critical minerals was also highlighted. The signing of a memorandum of understanding on mineral reserves worth $6 trillion in September was described as a major global surprise and a significant diplomatic achievement.

Concluding its assessment, The Telegraph said Pakistan’s sustained and result-oriented diplomacy has successfully brought the country back to the forefront of Washington’s strategic calculus.