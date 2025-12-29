Bilawal calls Larkana a ‘symbol of resistance’

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday declared Larkana a symbol of resistance, linking the city’s identity to the Bhutto family’s struggle against authoritarianism and its broader role in Pakistan’s democratic journey.

Addressing the seventh convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University as chief guest, Bilawal congratulated graduating students and urged them to dedicate their professional lives to public service. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

Bilawal said the country’s youth were its greatest strength and expressed confidence that young professionals would play a decisive role in shaping Pakistan’s future. He told graduates that entering practical life carried responsibilities towards society and the nation.

Highlighting the importance of the medical profession, he said doctors and healthcare workers held a critical position, especially during emergencies, as they directly contributed to saving lives and supporting communities in times of need.

Describing Larkana as more than a geographical location, Bilawal said the city symbolised resistance against injustice and reflected a legacy of struggle for democratic values and public welfare.

Referring to Sindh’s health sector, he said progress had been made after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, including initiatives to expand healthcare access. He added that free treatment for heart patients demonstrated the provincial government’s focus on public welfare.

Later, the PPP chairman distributed degrees among graduating students and urged them to uphold professional ethics and serve humanity with commitment.

During his visit to Larkana, Bilawal also spoke to local journalists on political issues and advised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to abandon confrontational politics. He said the party should distance itself from extremism and warned that continued aggressive politics could invite action.