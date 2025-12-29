APHC-AJK honours Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: A prayer meeting was held in the federal capital on Sunday under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter to mark the death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader, educationist and intellectual Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl.

The event, convened by APHC-AJK Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, was attended by senior Hurriyat leaders, party workers and representatives from various walks of life.

Speakers at the gathering paid rich tributes to Professor Shawl, describing him as a principled leader whose political, academic and intellectual contributions gave depth and direction to the Kashmir freedom movement. They said he consistently advocated the Kashmir cause at intellectual, diplomatic and international forums, particularly in the United Kingdom, where he highlighted the dispute through scholarly work and reasoned argument.

The participants said Professor Shawl remained steadfast in his commitment to the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people and never deviated from his principles despite challenging circumstances. His lifelong struggle, they added, focused on amplifying the voice of oppressed Kashmiris and sensitising global opinion to the realities of the Kashmir issue.

The speakers said his legacy continued to guide the Hurriyat leadership and inspired younger generations to pursue a peaceful, democratic and principled struggle. They reaffirmed the APHC’s resolve to continue its movement with unity and perseverance, in line with the vision of its senior leaders and the sacrifices of martyrs, until the Kashmiri people attain their legitimate rights.

Senior Hurriyat figures, including Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Pervaiz Ahmed Shah, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Shamim Shawl, Mir Tahir Masood, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Altaf Hussain Wani and several others, attended the prayer session.

Special prayers were offered at the conclusion of the meeting for the departed leader and for the elevation of his ranks.