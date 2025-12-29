2025 becomes deadliest year for militants since 2015, with 2,115 fatalities: PICSS

PICSS report reveals 664 security personnel martyred—highest annual toll since 2011

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan experienced a marked escalation in violence in 2025, with attacks intensifying in both tempo and lethality, pushing multiple security indicators to their highest levels in years.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the year proved to be the deadliest for terrorists, with 2,115 militants killed, while 664 security personnel and 580 civilians lost their lives in combat-related incidents.

The PICSS report highlighted that 2025 not only saw a steep rise in overall combat-related deaths but also became the deadliest year for terrorists since 2015, the most lethal for security forces since 2011, and the worst for civilian casualties in a decade. “Militant attacks climbed to their highest annual total since 2014, and the use of suicide bombings and small drones showed a clear upward trend,” the report said.

According to PICSS statistics, combat-related deaths in 2025 rose by 73 percent to 3,387, compared with 1,950 in 2024. This figure included 2,115 terrorists, 664 security forces personnel, 580 civilians, and 28 members of pro-government peace committees. Terrorists accounted for 62 percent of total combat-related deaths, with their fatalities marking the highest annual toll since 2015, when 2,322 militants were killed. Compared to 2024, the terrorist death toll surged by 122 percent.

Security personnel fatalities also increased by 26 percent, with 664 personnel killed in 2025 compared to 528 in 2024, reaching the highest figure since 2011, when 677 personnel were martyred. Civilian deaths rose by 24 percent to 580, the highest annual toll since 2015, when 642 civilians lost their lives.

Injuries also spiked sharply, with 2,263 people injured in 2025, including 1,025 security personnel, 982 civilians, 228 terrorists, and 28 members of pro-government peace committees, representing a 53 percent increase over 2024. Specifically, injuries among security forces rose by 62 percent, civilian injuries by 40 percent, and terrorist injuries by 61 percent.

The PICSS report further revealed an 83 percent rise in arrests of suspected terrorists, with 497 suspects detained in 2025, the highest annual total since 2017. Kidnappings also surged, with 215 abductions recorded compared to 82 in 2024—a 162 percent increase and the highest single-year figure since 2012.

On the operational front, 1,063 terrorist attacks were recorded in 2025, a 17 percent increase from 908 in 2024, marking the highest annual total since 2014. Suicide attacks rose by 53 percent, from 17 incidents in 2024 to 26 in 2025, while the use of small drones, including quadcopters, increased, with 33 such incidents recorded. Security forces also expanded the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in counterterrorism operations.

PICSS noted that violence remained concentrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including tribal districts, and Balochistan. Bannu Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sajjad Khan reported that 27 police personnel were martyred in 134 terrorist attacks targeting police stations, posts, checkpoints, mobiles, and parties in the district.

A total of 79 officers were injured, while retaliatory action resulted in 53 terrorists killed and 163 injured. The Bannu police conducted 168 intelligence-based operations, arresting 105 terrorists and eliminating 65, successfully acting against 170 militants overall.

Earlier this year, Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with deaths from terrorist attacks increasing by 45 percent compared to the previous year. The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) highlighted key trends and patterns in terrorism over the last 17 years.

The report also underscored strained bilateral relations with Afghanistan, with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remaining a central point of contention. Pakistan has repeatedly demanded that Afghan authorities take action against cross-border terrorism and halt sanctuary for TTP militants, while the Afghan Taliban have denied allegations of allowing their soil to be used for attacks in Pakistan.

The PICSS findings paint a stark picture of 2025 as a year of unprecedented security challenges in Pakistan, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance, intelligence-driven operations, and enhanced coordination between security agencies to curb militant activities and protect civilians and law enforcement personnel alike.