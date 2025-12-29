12 Indian proxy terrorists neutralized in Kalat, Karak operations

Military’s media wing says four terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation conducted in Kalat

Kohat RPO inform eight terrorists neutralized in joint police-CTD operation in Karak

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 12 terrorists in intelligence-based operations conducted separately in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the military’s media wing on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces killed four terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district.

The ISPR said the operation was carried out on Saturday following reported presence of terrorists linked to Fitna al-Hindustan in the area. “During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. After an intense exchange of fire, four Indian-sponsored terrorists were neutralised,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The military said weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the killed terrorists, who were actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area. Sanitisation operations were continuing to ensure no other Indian-sponsored terrorists remained in the vicinity.

The ISPR said the counterterrorism campaign would continue at full pace under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam”, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, to eliminate foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

On the other hand in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, eight terrorists were killed during a joint intelligence-based operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in the Bahadur Khel area of Karak district.

Sharing details of the operation, Kohat Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat said the operation was launched on the basis of intelligence and in close coordination between CTD and police units.

He said multiple terrorist hideouts were destroyed during the action. “Eight terrorists were neutralised, and several of their sanctuaries were demolished during the operation,” the RPO said.

Two police personnel were injured in the exchange of fire and were shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Their condition was reported to be stable.

RPO Marwat termed the operation an important achievement in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and said such actions would continue to eliminate militant threats and help restore lasting peace in the region. Security forces have intensified intelligence-based operations across K-P to curb terrorism and dismantle terrorist networks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for the successful operation against terrorists affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan in the Qalat area of Balochistan, praising the killing of four terrorists and describing the action as a major success against terrorism.

“The entire nation stands with Pakistan’s armed forces in this war against terrorism,” the prime minister said, adding that the country would be rid of all forms of terrorism.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also lauded the security forces for the intelligence-based operation in Kalat. “The security forces are determined to eliminate Fitna al-Khawarij in Balochistan,” he said, adding that the brave personnel had brought four terrorists to an exemplary end.

He said the timely and effective action by the security forces in Kalat was commendable and described their role in ensuring peace and stability in Balochistan as unforgettable.