Woman killed, family members injured as storms cause building collapse in Gaza

GAZA: A Palestinian woman was killed, and several of her family members were injured after a building collapsed due to storms in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medics.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the wall of a home that was damaged in past Israeli attacks fell upon the tent of a 30-year-old woman in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds that have been pounding the enclave since last night flooded and uprooted thousands of displacement tents across Gaza, according to an Anadolu correspondent and witnesses.

Hundreds of tents for displaced people set up on the beach of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, were also flooded by rising sea waves caused by the low-pressure weather system.

Weather conditions pose great danger to displaced Palestinians who are living in worn-out tents or severely damaged high-risk buildings, which have been under repeated Israeli strikes since October 2023.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,200 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,200 others since October 2023 in Gaza in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins.