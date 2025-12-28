UK seeks evidence from Pakistan after demarche over threats in Bradford protest

Pakistan lodges strong protest over threatening slogans targeting CDF Field Marshal Munir

Demarche delivered to British Deputy Head of Mission over video shows explicit threats, including calls for car bomb attack

UK authorities request relevant evidence to review alleged threats under local law

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom has requested evidence from the Pakistani government regarding threatening statements made against Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir during a protest outside the Pakistani consulate in Bradford, following a formal demarche issued by Pakistan on Friday.

The demarche, delivered to British Deputy Head of Mission Matt Kennell as High Commissioner Jane Marriott was out of the country, lodged Pakistan’s strong objection over the incident and urged the British authorities to take immediate legal action against those involved in threats and inflammatory slogans.

According to a spokesperson for the British High Commission, reported by BBC, “police and prosecution in the UK operate independently of the government. If a foreign government suspects that a crime has occurred on British soil, it may provide relevant evidence to the police, who will review the material according to UK law. Criminal investigations may be initiated if violations are confirmed.”

Sources in Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the protest was reportedly organized through an official social media account linked to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in London to mobilise demonstrators.

During the protest, highly inflammatory language was used against the army chief, including explicit threats to Field Marshal Munir’s life, reportedly calling for a car bomb attack. A video shared on PTI London’s official X account captured these slogans and threats.

The démarche emphasized Pakistan’s expectation that the UK government ensure its territory is not used to destabilise Pakistan and that all responsible individuals are held accountable under the law. It stressed that threats against state institutions or top military leadership from foreign soil are unacceptable and must be addressed promptly.