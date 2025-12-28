Two PIA air hostesses suspended after fight video goes viral

Two female air hostesses of Pakistan International Airlines have been suspended after they were involved in a physical altercation at King Abdulaziz International Airport on December 23.

According to airline sources, the incident occurred at the Jeddah airport premises, where an argument between the two crew members escalated into a fight. A video of the altercation was recorded by bystanders and later surfaced on social media, quickly going viral and drawing widespread criticism.

Following the circulation of the video, PIA management took immediate notice of the matter. In a statement, the airline confirmed that both air hostesses have been suspended from duty with immediate effect. An internal inquiry has also been initiated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and to determine responsibility.

PIA officials stated that such behavior is against the airline’s code of conduct and damages its professional image, especially at international airports. The management emphasized that disciplinary action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The incident has sparked debate on social media regarding professionalism among airline staff, with many users urging strict accountability and others calling for fair inquiry before final punishment.