Tajik education minister lauds ATSM role in strengthening medical ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Tajikistan’s First Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Hoshimzoda Homid Hasan, on Sunday praised Avicenna Tajik State Medical University (ATSM) for playing a key role in strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in medical education and sciences.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistani journalists, the deputy minister said medical education and research were central to bringing the two countries closer, with young professionals acting as a bridge between institutions on both sides. The delegation was led by Dr Muhammad Abbas Mahar, chief executive officer of MBBS Abroad Private Consultancy Pvt Limited.

Hasan said both governments shared a clear vision to expand institutional collaboration, particularly in medical sciences and medical tourism, describing it as a pathway to deeper academic engagement and broader economic cooperation. He said Pakistan and Tajikistan were working towards signing a memorandum of understanding to facilitate student and faculty exchanges.

Highlighting the role of media, the deputy minister said informed reporting could help raise awareness about educational and medical opportunities, encouraging greater participation in cross-border cooperation in the health sector.

He expressed hope that the journalists’ visit would contribute to stronger mutual understanding and sustained collaboration between the two countries.

Hasan said Tajikistan was increasingly attracting medical students from neighbouring countries, noting that its universities followed international standards and offered modern academic and clinical facilities. He added that the country was also expanding its medical tourism sector, including specialised treatments and advanced surgical procedures.

According to the deputy minister, the leadership of both Pakistan and Tajikistan remained committed to promoting people-to-people contacts, which he described as essential for long-term bilateral relations.

Dr Muhammad Abbas Mahar said ATSM currently hosts around 450 Pakistani medical students, reflecting growing academic exchange between the two countries. He said Tajikistan was positioning itself as a regional destination for medical education and healthcare services for international students.

He also pointed to Tajikistan’s potential in wellness tourism, citing dozens of sanatoriums and health resorts offering mineral baths, mud therapy, herbal treatments and rehabilitation programmes for a range of medical conditions.