Sindh to replace 27 gates of Sukkur Barrage under improvement project

By News Desk

SUKKUR: Sindh’s Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro announced on Sunday that 27 gates of the historic Sukkur Barrage will be replaced in 2025 as part of the Sindh Barrages Improvement Project (SBIP).

Speaking to media at the barrage, Shoro said 70 per cent of water flows through 30 gates located in the middle section of the structure. He added that replacement work will be carried out alongside geophysical investigations at the upstream and downstream barrage floor to ensure structural integrity.

The minister noted that a Coffer Dam has been constructed between gates 15 and 22 to facilitate the rehabilitation work. Replacement of 19 gates is scheduled to begin in January.

Shoro said the completion of the rehabilitation project is expected to extend the operational lifespan of Sukkur Barrage by approximately 30 years. He emphasized the barrage’s importance, noting that around 80 per cent of Sindh’s agriculture relies on water supplied through the structure.

Last year, 16 gates were replaced during the annual closure. Following the replacement of the main barrage gates, 55 gates of seven off-taking canals from Sukkur Barrage will also be replaced under the project.

The Sindh Barrages Improvement Project encompasses not only gate replacement but also dredging of the river upstream of the barrage and construction of supporting infrastructure, including the Coffer Dam, to ensure efficient water flow and long-term operational stability.

Nearly 900,000 children missed in country’s last 2025 polio campaign
Pakistan among 21 countries, OIC unequivocally reject Israel’s Somaliland recognition
News Desk
News Desk

