Sikh activists clash with Hindu protesters outside Bangladeshi High Commission in London

LONDON: A demonstration outside the Bangladeshi High Commission in London on Saturday briefly turned tense when pro-Khalistan Sikh activists and a small group of Hindu protesters confronted each other, prompting police intervention.

The Khalistan Movement wants an independent Sikh state carved out of India and dates back to India and Pakistan’s independence in 1947, when the idea was pushed forward in negotiations preceding the partition of the Punjab region between the two new countries.

The protest was held in connection with reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. During the gathering, Paramjeet Singh Pamma, identified by organisers as a coordinator of the Khalistan Referendum campaign, was involved in a brief scuffle with an Indian Hindu protester.

Metropolitan Police officers on duty intervened quickly, separating the individuals and dispersing the groups from close proximity to the mission building. No injuries were reported.

Following the incident, pro-Khalistan Sikh protesters formed a cordon near the embassy entrance and continued their demonstration.

They raised political slogans, accusing the Indian government of involvement in the killings of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and others. Police maintained a presence to prevent further confrontation and said the situation was brought under control.

India has designated Pamma as a “most wanted terrorist” — a charge he and his supporters reject. He currently resides in the United Kingdom. UK authorities have not announced any charges against him, and previous Indian requests related to his extradition have not resulted in court action.

The Metropolitan Police did not issue any immediate statement on arrests or further action.

Nijjar was shot dead at the age of 45 by masked gunmen outside the temple he presided over after being wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism offences and conspiracy to commit murder — accusations he denied. His murder in June 2023 near his home in Vancouver sparked a diplomatic storm between India and Canada.

Similarly, in November 2023, US authorities thwarted a plot to kill Sikh separatist. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

In October 2024, an Indian intelligence official and an Indian national indicted for their role in the plot to kill Pannun, according to the US Justice Department.

Meanwhile, in March this year, India asked the US to list Sikhs For Justice, a separatist group, as a terrorist organisation — a point that came up during talks between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting US national intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard.