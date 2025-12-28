Punjab’s first ‘Sahulat on the Go Bazaar’ draws public attention

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasizes commitment to public welfare, affordable commodities and citizen safety

Says bazaars operational at 10 Lahore locations while five additional bazaars to open by February

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday emphasized her government’s commitment to public welfare, affordable commodities, and citizen safety, highlighting the success of the first-of-its-kind ‘Sahulat On-the-Go Bazaar’ and ongoing vigilance over public hospitals and law enforcement initiatives.

Launched under the directions of CM Maryam Nawaz, the Sahulat On-the-Go Bazaar has quickly emerged as a major public attraction in Lahore, offering quality essential items at official District Collector (DC) rates while providing dignified livelihoods to street vendors. The initiative, which aims to ensure affordable commodities for citizens and a regulated business environment for vendors, has allotted more than 400 stalls through an open balloting process.

In its first phase, the bazaars have become operational at ten locations in Lahore, including Gulshan Ravi, Shadman, Madar-e-Millat Road, Madina Market, Township, Sundar Road, Kotha Pind, Faisal Town, Kharak Nala, Awan Town, Valencia, and Shahdara. Vendors offer fruits, vegetables, chicken, and grocery items at DC-notified rates, complemented by facilities such as security, clean washrooms, proper sanitation, and drive-through shopping to facilitate citizens.

Officials noted that by February, five more On-the-Go Bazaars will be launched in Lahore, while projects in Barki, Sadar, Nishtar Town, Raiwind Phase II, Faisal Town, Moon Market, and Ferozewala are in the final stages of completion. Vendors expressed satisfaction with the initiative, highlighting the shift from roadside pushcarts to proper shop ownership. “We are no longer roadside hawkers; we now have our own shops,” several vendors said, thanking the chief minister for introducing a dignified and organized system.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that the project reflects Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a clean and beautiful Lahore. “True development benefits the hardworking poor. Today, every vendor can proudly say that he owns a shop,” she said, adding that such projects will be expanded across Lahore and eventually throughout Punjab. She also praised the Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority for its efforts in establishing the initiative.

Meanwhile, on her directions, the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) has continued surprise visits to public hospitals to monitor service delivery. During an unannounced visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Hasan Abdal, Provincial Special Assistant Shoaib Mirza inspected various departments, interacted with patients, and reviewed the availability of medicines, operation of the cardiac unit, and functionality of X-ray, ultrasound, and ECG machines. The team also checked police facilitation services, laboratory operations, and patient amenities such as stretchers and wheelchairs, expressing overall satisfaction while noting areas for further improvement.

In addition, CM Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the passing of Shamshad Akhtar, the first woman governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, extending condolences to her family and paying tribute to her contributions to the country’s financial and economic sector.

The chief minister also took notice of a youth injured by a kite string in Green Town, directing the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore to submit a detailed report and enforce measures to prevent hazardous kite flying. She emphasized that negligence endangering citizens’ lives will not be tolerated, reiterating that public safety remains the Punjab government’s top priority.

Through initiatives like the Sahulat On-the-Go Bazaar, hospital inspections, and public safety measures, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif continues to prioritize citizens’ welfare, dignity, and security, reflecting her government’s commitment to a responsive and people-focused administration.