PML-N questions PTI’s mixed signals over talks, urges dialogue over deadlock

Senior leaders say democracy advances through talks, not confrontation, saying dialogue offer still on table

Rana Sanaullah accuses PTI founder of consistently opposing dialogue with NA speaker says parliament’s doors remain open for negotiations

SUKKUR: Senior leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was sending “contradictory signals” regarding negotiations with the government, reiterating that “democratic progress and political stability” could only be achieved through “dialogue and not deadlock.”

The remarks came amid ongoing uncertainty over the opposition’s position on talks, after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week extended an offer for dialogue to all political forces. On Friday, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said the prime minister would decide on initiating talks with PTI once the party clarified its stance on negotiations.

While PTI has outright rejected talks with the government on the directions of its founder Imran Khan, the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) — of which PTI is a constituent — has publicly stated that it remains open to negotiations.

PML-N leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, expressed these views while speaking to the media in Sukkur. The delegation was en route to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the 18th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said PTI’s statements on dialogue reflected confusion and inconsistency.

“On one hand, they say that dialogue should be held, and on the other hand, Aleema Khan says that anyone who supports dialogue cannot be a part of the party,” he remarked.

Responding to questions about talks and speculation regarding the PTI founder’s possible transfer to Balochistan, Rana Sanaullah maintained that dialogue remained the only democratic way forward.

“As a political party, we believe democracy is strengthened through dialogue, not deadlock. This is why PML-N and PPP have always attempted to bring all political forces to the table to resolve issues through talks,” he said.

However, he alleged that the PTI founder had consistently opposed dialogue.

“This has been his attitude since 2011, during the 2018–2022 period, and now again in 2025. He does not believe in political dialogue,” Sanaullah claimed.

Addressing restrictions on visitation, the adviser said that no one could be allowed to create chaos or anarchy in the country. He alleged that the PTI founder had been doing so through his meetings, messages and social media posts.

“He continues to badmouth political leadership, and the restrictions on meetings are in accordance with the law,” Sanaullah said, adding that the government remained open to talks if PTI chose dialogue.

“As far as negotiations are concerned, we have always been ready and we remain ready. If they want to talk, that is fine; if they don’t, that is their decision,” he added.

Sanaullah further stated that during court proceedings related to visitation rights, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja had assured the court that the party would neither hold press conferences nor issue political messaging following meetings.

“But now they are going back on their own assurance,” he said.

He also clarified that the PTI founder’s trials were being conducted inside jail rather than in open courts due to security concerns.

“His protection remains a top priority for the government,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, speaking on the issue of dialogue, recalled that the prime minister had repeatedly expressed readiness for negotiations.

“In my capacity as speaker, I have also said that my office is available whenever they want to come and talk. But it appears they will have to make a decision,” he said.

He expressed hope that once PTI agreed to talks, “some way forward could be found”.

“They tell the media they want dialogue. There is an office available — they should come, and we will welcome them,” the speaker added.

Sadiq also said that the ruling coalition comprising PML-N and PPP intended to “play a long innings” together and work jointly for the betterment of Pakistan.

Responding to a question regarding speculation about a 28th Constitutional Amendment, the NA speaker said he had no knowledge of any such proposal.

“There is no discussion or debate on this matter in the House,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that on December 21, the second and concluding day of a national conference organised by the opposition alliance TTAP, participants had unanimously agreed that the door to dialogue must never be closed in a democratic system.

On the same day, political leaders from across the political spectrum, including senior PML-N figures, called for restraint and dialogue to ensure stability in the country, warning that sustained political confrontation was contributing to instability and violence.