PM commends PAEC’ health services; terms serving humanity nobler cause

Premier Shehbaz inaugurates PAEC’s cancer care hospital KINOR in Muzaffarabad, bringing modern cancer treatment closer to patients

Highlights hardships of patients traveling from remote areas for life-saving care, citing personal experience as a cancer survivor

Urges PAEC to continue efforts to provide hope and early detection to patients

PAEC Chairman says 20 centers handle 80% of cancer cases nationwide, marking KINOR as 21st facility, equipped with latest technology under expert supervision

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for its pivotal role in the health sector, describing the provision of advanced cancer treatment to patients as the “biggest service to humanity.”

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Kashmir Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy (KINOR) in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said there could be no nobler cause than serving patients at their doorstep—especially those who previously had to travel long distances to Islamabad for treatment of life-threatening diseases.

In his remarks, broadcast live on national television, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the efforts of PAEC and related authorities, urging them to recognize the hardships of patients unable to afford expensive treatments for fatal illnesses like cancer. Citing his personal experience as a cancer survivor, he emphasized the importance of easing the financial and logistical burdens on patients coming from remote areas.

He stressed that PAEC should continue its efforts to contain the disease and bring hope to cancer patients, underlining the moral responsibility of providing quality care close to patients’ homes.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with the administration of Kashmir Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiology, in Muzaffarabad.

The ceremony was attended by AJK Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, federal and provincial ministers, parliamentarians, and leading health experts.

Speaking on the occasion, PAEC Chairman Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar highlighted the commission’s contributions to healthcare, noting that the 20 cancer treatment centers established with PAEC’s support currently handle 80 percent of cancer patients across Pakistan. He said that through awareness, screening, and early diagnosis, these centers provide modern and life-saving care.

Highlights: Inaugural ceremony of the Kashmir Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiology (KINOR) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the Kashmir Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiology (KINOR) and attended its inaugural ceremony.

Dr. Anwar added that KINOR would be the 21st facility in the country, offering state-of-the-art equipment and expert oncology supervision to residents of AJK. He noted that nearly 60 percent of patients present at advanced stages, emphasizing the urgent need for early detection, awareness, and timely intervention. Each year, approximately 1,000 new cancer patients from AJK travel to PAEC hospitals in other provinces, facing long distances and financial strain.

"I am myself a cancer survivor and was fortunate to afford this expensive treatment over twenty years ago. One can only imagine the hardship of patients from remote areas who struggle even to meet basic needs. There is no greater service to suffering humanity than treating…

A message from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi was also screened, congratulating Pakistan for establishing cancer treatment facilities and commending PAEC for serving humanity with cutting-edge treatment equipment.

"It is truly a great honour to inaugurate this wonderful facility established for suffering humanity, whose beneficiaries number in thousands. I believe there can be no better profession and no more noble cause than serving the sons of the soil who are compelled to travel long…



Earlier during his visit, the prime minister toured various departments of the hospital and received briefings on the institute’s facilities, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access for all Pakistanis, particularly in remote regions.