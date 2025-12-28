Pakistan among 21 countries, OIC unequivocally reject Israel’s Somaliland recognition

Joint statement of Muslim, Arab countries brands move as ‘full and blatant disregard for international law,’ terming it threat to regional and international peace and security

Reaffirms full support sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia must be upheld, rejecting any link to attempts to expel Palestinians from their land

Declaration underscores unity of Muslim and Arab nations against unilateral recognition, dubbing it ‘dangerous global precedent’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday joined the 20 Muslim and Arab countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to unequivocally reject Israel’s recognition of the “self-declared Republic of Somaliland,” condemning that Tel Aviv’s measure reflected its “full and blatant disregard for international law,” according to a Foreign Office (FO) statement.

In the joint statement, issued by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkiye, Yemen, and the OIC, emphasized that Israel’s unilateral action threatens regional and international peace and security.

🔊PR No.3️⃣8️⃣5️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Maldives,Nigeria,Oman,Pakistan,

Palestine, Qatar,Saudi Arabia,Somalia, Sudan,Turkiye,Yemen, and the OIChttps://t.co/whHmyjVqhA

🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KrPP0pnzcF — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 28, 2025

The statement also expressly rejected any potential linkage between Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and attempts to forcibly expel the Palestinian people from their land, describing such measures as unacceptable in principle.

The joint declaration underscores the commitment of Muslim and Arab nations to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states while opposing any actions that could set a dangerous precedent in international relations.

“The FMs of Muslim and Arab countries warn that the unprecedented move poses serious repercussions for peace and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea and carries grave implications for international peace and security, while reflecting Israel’s blatant disregard for international law,” the FO statement said.

Condemning the move in the strongest terms, the ministers said the recognition constituted a grave violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, which explicitly mandates the protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reflects Israel’s expansionist policies.

The ministers reiterated their full support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and expressed unequivocal rejection of any measures that undermine Somalia’s unity, territorial integrity, or its sovereignty over its entire territory.

Meanwhile, in a call with Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for Somalia’s sovereignty and condemned actions undermining it, the FO said in a post on X.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 received a call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali @AbdiSalamDhaay The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for Somalia’s sovereignty & territorial integrity… pic.twitter.com/9crBm0a1e9 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 28, 2025

“The Somali Foreign Minister thanked the DPM/FM (Dar) for standing by Somalia and for Pakistan’s continued and sustained support,” the post read. “He also sought Pakistan’s assistance in raising Somalia’s concerns at the UNSC.”

The FO said that Dar affirmed Pakistan’s full support for Somalia at the UN and other multilateral fora.

Similarly, in another call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty, Dar discussed regional and global developments, with Somalia and Yemen in particular, the FO said in another social media post.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty @MfaEgypt The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral relations. They… pic.twitter.com/t3VxA5aEde — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 28, 2025

For its part, Somalia has declared the Israeli decision a “deliberate attack” on its sovereignty.

“Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland “is (a) threat to the security and stability of the world and the region,” Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told an emergency parliamentary session Sunday.

Meanwhile, the African Union has warned the move risks “setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent”.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on the social media platform X on Saturday that Israel had previously identified Somaliland “as a destination for the forced displacement of our Palestinian people, particularly from the Gaza Strip.” It warned against any “complicity” with such plans.

🇵🇸 🇸🇴 “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates recalls that Israel had previously used the name Somaliland as a destination for the deportation of members of our Palestinian people, especially from the Gaza Strip. Accordingly, the State of Palestine affirms its total… https://t.co/DyAPGtmWHB — State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) December 27, 2025

While several other nations, as well as the European Union, have called for respecting Somalia’s sovereignty, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has characterised the recognition as a continuation of the “spirit of the Abraham Accords.”

However, the United States signalled it would not follow Israel’s lead. When asked by the New York Post whether the US planned to recognise Somaliland, President Trump said, “No.”

“Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?” Trump said, distancing Washington from the move.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar said that the country’s diplomacy in 2025 delivered key military, economic, and strategic outcomes, including the resolution of a brief military conflict with India during his news briefing at the foreign office.