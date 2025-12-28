Measles outbreak claims three children’s lives in Dherki village

GHOTKI: A measles outbreak in the village of Jan Mohammad Mehar in Dherki has resulted in the deaths of at least three children, while 10 others have been hospitalised, local health officials said.

The deceased children were identified as Amir Ali, Bismillah and Hazuran Bibi. Residents said several other children in the area were also showing symptoms associated with measles, raising concerns about further spread of the disease.

Following the deaths, residents appealed to the Sindh health department to intervene immediately and establish emergency vaccination camps in the village. They also demanded a door-to-door immunisation campaign, citing limited access to routine healthcare services in the area.

Local sources said that most affected families had not completed routine immunisation schedules for their children. Community members blamed gaps in vaccination coverage, lack of awareness and weak monitoring of immunisation programmes for the outbreak.

Health officials acknowledged that measles cases had been reported from several parts of Ghotki district in recent weeks. They said surveillance teams had been alerted and steps were being taken to assess vaccination coverage in affected localities.

Medical professionals have warned that Pakistan continues to face a high burden of measles cases. According to health experts, the country has recorded the second-highest number of measles cases globally this year, after Yemen. More than 12,000 cases and at least 125 deaths have been reported nationwide so far.

Dr Khalid Shafi of the Pakistan Paediatric Association said measles remains one of the leading causes of child mortality in areas with low immunisation coverage. He said vaccination against preventable diseases was a basic right of every child and stressed that timely immunisation could significantly reduce deaths.

He said the government was making efforts to expand immunisation services, but lack of cooperation from some parents continued to undermine these initiatives. He added that missing routine vaccine doses increased the risk of outbreaks, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Health officials said measles spreads rapidly in communities with low vaccination rates, especially among children under five years of age. They noted that overcrowding, poor nutrition and delayed medical treatment further increase the risk of severe complications.

District health authorities said they were reviewing reports from Dherki and would decide on further measures, including the deployment of mobile vaccination teams. Officials said availability of vaccines at basic health units and rural health centres was also being assessed.

Public health specialists have repeatedly stressed the need for sustained awareness campaigns to counter misinformation and encourage parents to vaccinate their children. They said community engagement, involvement of local leaders and regular follow-up were critical to improving immunisation coverage.

Residents of Jan Mohammad Mehar said they feared additional deaths if immediate action was not taken. They urged authorities to ensure medical teams reached the village without delay and that vaccines were provided free of cost.

Health officials advised parents to seek medical attention at the first sign of symptoms such as fever, rash, cough or eye irritation. They also urged families to complete routine immunisation schedules and cooperate with vaccination teams.

The Sindh health department has previously stated that strengthening routine immunisation and early detection of cases were key to controlling measles outbreaks. Authorities have said that failure to improve vaccination coverage could lead to further outbreaks in multiple districts.

As investigations continue, officials said a detailed assessment would determine the extent of the outbreak and guide further response measures to prevent additional loss of life.