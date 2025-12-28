Man ‘honour’ kills wife and alleged lover in Peshawar, daughter injured

PESHAWAR: A man shot and killed his wife and another man, described by police as her alleged lover, in the Daudzai area of Peshawar, while the couple’s daughter sustained injuries, officials said on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred inside a house in Daudzai, where the suspect opened fire before fleeing the scene. After receiving information, police teams reached the area and shifted the bodies to a local hospital for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched, and efforts are under way to trace and arrest the suspect.

Officials said preliminary information suggested the case was being treated as an alleged honour killing, though all aspects of the incident were being examined.

According to police, the woman and the man died at the scene, while the injured girl was taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

A separate account included in the first information report refers to another incident registered in November 2025 within the jurisdiction of Mechani Gate Police Station. In that case, Waheed ur Rehman told police that his aunt, Rameem Bibi, and her daughter Alia were present at their home when the accused, identified as Gohar Rehman, entered the house carrying a weapon.

The complainant stated that the accused opened fire on his wife and daughter, leaving both injured. They were taken to hospital, where the woman later died from her wounds, while the daughter remained unconscious, according to the FIR.

The complainant alleged that the shooting was linked to a property dispute, claiming the accused had been pressuring his wife to claim his share in his parents’ estate.

Police said a case had been registered under relevant sections of the law and a search operation was under way to arrest the suspect. Investigators said statements were being recorded and evidence collected to determine the circumstances and motive behind the shooting.

Police officials reiterated that killings carried out in the name of honour are criminal offences and that those responsible would be dealt with according to the law.