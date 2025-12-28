World

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland ‘threat’ to regional stability: Somali president

By Agencies

MOGADISHU: Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland “is (a) threat to the security and stability of the world and the region,” Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told an emergency parliamentary session Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Friday announcement, making his country the first to recognize Somaliland, “is tantamount to a blunt aggression against the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the unity of the people of the Somali Republic,” Mohamud said.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has for decades pushed for international recognition.

A self-proclaimed republic, it enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own money, passports and army.

But it has been diplomatically isolated since its unilateral declaration of independence.

Somalia’s government and the African Union reacted angrily Friday after Israel’s announcement.

Mogadishu denounced a “deliberate attack” on its sovereignty, while Egypt, Turkiye, the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and the Saudi-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation all condemned the decision.

Previous article
Sikh activists clash with Hindu protesters outside Bangladeshi High Commission in London
Next article
Govt proscribes UK-based YouTuber Adil Raja under ATA
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bodies of woman, three children discovered in Sohrab Goth house

KARACHI: The bodies of a woman and her three children were found hanging inside a house in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area on Sunday, police...

Govt proscribes UK-based YouTuber Adil Raja under ATA

Sikh activists clash with Hindu protesters outside Bangladeshi High Commission in London

Bangladesh police say student leader’s killers fled to India

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.