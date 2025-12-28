Islamabad to become country’s first smart city: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday announced that Islamabad would become the first smart city in Pakistan.

During his visit to the Safe City Headquarters alongside Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Naqvi ordered an acceleration of the smart city project and emphasized the need for reforms in the Safe City system. He said the initiative aims to integrate technology into urban management and serve as a model for other cities across the country.

He said facilities including Rescue 1122, traffic management, and security services would be merged into a centralized digital platform to enhance efficiency.

Naqvi observed operations at the control room and reviewed measures being taken for public safety and the protection of property. He instructed officials to present a comprehensive plan to transform the federal capital into a fully smart city.

Separately, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration confirmed that starting January 1, 2026, vehicles without M-Tags will be barred from entering the city. The move marks the enforcement phase of Islamabad’s electronic vehicle management system, aimed at streamlining traffic and improving regulatory compliance.

Officials said the system relies on electronic tag readers installed at key entry points and selected checkpoints across the capital. Vehicles lacking M-Tags will be automatically flagged as they pass monitored points, allowing authorities to take action without manually stopping traffic.

The administration stated that the technology-driven approach will strengthen digital record-keeping, reduce congestion at entry points, and limit discretionary vehicle checks. Officials have urged residents to obtain M-Tags ahead of the January 1 deadline to ensure smooth compliance.

The smart city initiative reflects the government’s broader focus on integrating modern technology in urban governance and creating a model for other cities to follow.