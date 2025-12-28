Islamabad bars entry of vehicles without M-Tags

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has announced that from January 1, vehicles without M-Tags will not be allowed to enter the federal capital, as authorities move to fully enforce the city’s electronic vehicle management system.

The decision has been taken on the directives of the interior minister, with instructions to begin action against non-compliant vehicles once the system becomes fully operational. Officials said the enforcement phase will rely on technology rather than routine manual checks.

Under the plan, electronic tag readers installed at major entry points and selected checkpoints across Islamabad will automatically detect vehicles that do not carry M-Tags. The system will flag non-tagged vehicles as they pass through monitored points, enabling authorities to initiate action without stopping traffic unnecessarily.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at improving traffic regulation, strengthening digital record-keeping, and ensuring that vehicles entering the capital are properly registered within a centralised system. The administration believes the technology-based approach will also reduce congestion at entry points and limit discretionary checks.

In preparation for the January 1 deadline, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad has directed all relevant departments to accelerate the issuance process at existing M-Tag centres. Authorities said efforts are focused on minimising waiting times and facilitating vehicle owners who still need to obtain tags.

Currently, 16 M-Tag issuance points are operational at various locations across Islamabad. These centres are functioning daily to register vehicles and issue electronic tags. Officials said the locations were selected to cover major sectors, highways and approach roads, allowing residents and frequent visitors to access the service with ease.

Since the registration process began on November 14, nearly 100,000 vehicles have already been issued M-Tags, according to official figures. The administration said this response reflects growing public awareness but stressed that a large number of vehicles still need to be registered before enforcement begins.

Islamabad Traffic Police and district administration officials said identification of non-M-Tag vehicles will be carried out entirely through the installed readers. Once a vehicle passes an entry point or checkpoint, the system will automatically determine whether a valid M-Tag is present.

Briefing on the implementation plan, officials said the tag readers have undergone testing and staff have been trained to operate the system in coordination with traffic police and district authorities. Full activation of the readers is scheduled for January 1, after which enforcement action will begin immediately.

Authorities said the M-Tag system is also expected to support law enforcement by creating digital movement records of vehicles entering and circulating within the capital. These records, officials added, will assist in monitoring traffic patterns and responding more effectively to violations or security-related incidents when required.

Citizens have been advised not to wait until the last moment to complete registration. Officials urged vehicle owners to obtain M-Tags promptly to avoid complications once enforcement begins. They said facilitation measures are in place, but compliance by the public is essential for smooth implementation.

With the deadline approaching, the ICT administration said awareness campaigns will continue through public notices and coordination with traffic police. Authorities reiterated that from January 1, the rule will be enforced strictly and vehicles without M-Tags should not expect any exemptions.

Officials emphasised that timely registration is the responsibility of vehicle owners as Islamabad prepares to transition fully to technology-based vehicle entry and monitoring.