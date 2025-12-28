Falling temperatures improve sugarcane quality, mills report higher recovery

ISLAMABAD: Sugar recovery in Punjab has improved as the ongoing crushing season progresses, with falling temperatures enhancing sucrose levels in sugarcane across key producing regions.

The increase has provided relief to sugar mills and contributed to higher overall sugar output this season.

Recovery rates in several districts have reached around 10 percent, reflecting better cane quality and improved processing outcomes. The recent drop in night-time temperatures has played a significant role in strengthening sucrose accumulation, particularly in southern Punjab districts, where cooler weather has benefited the crop.

Dr Kashif Munir, Director of the Sugarcane Research Institute, Faisalabad, told Wealth Pakistan that night temperatures of 8-9 degrees Celsius have slowed cane respiration, allowing more sucrose to accumulate and increasing recovery at sugar mills. He noted that central Punjab has also shown gradual improvement, with sugar recovery now close to 9 percent in most districts. Munir said that as the crushing season continues and temperatures remain low, recovery rates are expected to improve further.

According to data from the Punjab Cane Commissioner’s Office, the highest sugar recovery rates have been recorded in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, while central Punjab is showing steady gains as cane quality improves under favorable weather conditions.

The rise in sugar production has begun to ease pressure on the domestic market. Wholesale and ex-mill sugar prices have declined in major markets, including Lahore, reflecting improved supply.

Hafiz Zeeshan Ghafoori, a wholesale sugar dealer, said better availability has helped stabilise prices. He added that with increased supply, retail rates are expected to fall further in the coming weeks, with current retail prices ranging between Rs160 and Rs170 per kilogram.

The improved recovery and stable supply are expected to support market stability and provide relief to consumers as the crushing season continues across the province.