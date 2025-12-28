Environmental group plans climate school and water facility in Gwadar

GWADAR: A Balochistan-based environmental organisation has announced plans to establish Gwadar’s first climate school and install a reverse osmosis (RO) water plant to promote climate education and improve access to clean drinking water in the port city.

The initiatives were shared by environmental activist Nafeesa Baloch during a meeting with Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Director General Moin-ur-Rehman Khan, according to a report by Gwadar Pro.

Baloch, who is a member of the Provincial Environmental Protection Council, said her organisation, Zameenk Balochistan, would launch the climate school to train young people in climate awareness and community-level environmental leadership. She said the programme aims to equip youth with an understanding of climate change and practical approaches to address local environmental challenges.

She also announced that Zameenk Balochistan plans to install an RO water plant in Gwadar to support the availability of clean drinking water for residents. No timeline or capacity details for the facility were disclosed.

Moin-ur-Rehman Khan welcomed the initiatives and said the GDA would provide institutional support. He said the authority supports efforts related to environmental protection, sustainable development and climate resilience, and would continue coordination with civil society organisations working at the community level.

Zameenk Balochistan is a youth-led, registered organisation focused on climate education and the rehabilitation of climate-affected areas. In August, the organisation completed a 30-day climate school programme in Gwadar, which marked the graduation of its first batch of participants.

According to the organisation, the programme introduced children to basic climate science, environmental responsibility and local context. The curriculum included topics such as the difference between climate and weather, global warming, water conservation, and adaptation and mitigation strategies. Participants were encouraged to engage with environmental issues affecting Gwadar and surrounding areas.

The organisation said the earlier programme was part of a longer-term plan to promote climate literacy among children and young people in Balochistan. It said participants showed increased awareness of environmental issues by the end of the programme.

Baloch has represented Balochistan at international forums, including the UN Water Conference 2023, where she raised regional climate and environmental issues. She has also been involved in community-based awareness programmes and youth engagement initiatives in Gwadar.

The proposed climate school and water plant are part of broader efforts by civil society groups to address climate-related challenges and basic service gaps in the coastal city.