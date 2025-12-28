Contempt plea filed in LHC against Punjab CM, Azma Bokhari over ordinance remarks

Citizen moves court over criticism of LHC order on suspension of property law

Petition says CM, information minister ‘scandalised judiciary,’ seeking show-cause notices be issued against top Punjab leadership

LAHORE: A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari over their public statements criticizing a recent LHC order suspending the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Ordinance, 2025.

The petition, submitted by citizen Munir Ahmed through his counsel, Advocate Azhar Siddique, alleges that the statements made by the chief minister and the information minister undermined the authority of the judiciary, damaged its reputation, and attempted to politicize a judicial decision.

According to the petitioner, Maryam Nawaz’s remarks, including claims that the LHC’s suspension of the ordinance contradicted principles of the superior judiciary and would benefit “land mafias” and “encroachment mafias,” amounted to scandalizing the court and interfering with judicial processes. Similar allegations were made against Azma Bukhari for echoing these views.

The petition argues that comments from high-ranking officials violate constitutional norms and could prejudice ongoing judicial proceedings. It requests the LHC to issue show-cause notices to both leaders and initiate contempt proceedings against them.

The controversy arises from an interim order issued by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on December 22, 2025, suspending the operation of the ordinance. The law, approved by CM Maryam Nawaz in October, was designed to provide swift resolution of property disputes through deputy commissioner-led committees, targeting illegal land occupations and offering relief to vulnerable owners, particularly women and underprivileged citizens.

During hearings, Justice Neelum raised concerns over the ordinance concentrating “unchecked powers” in the executive, potentially bypassing civil courts and infringing on fundamental rights. The chief justice also ordered the reversal of possessions transferred under the law and recommended forming a full bench for detailed hearings.

In response, Maryam Nawaz issued a statement criticizing the suspension, asserting it contradicted established judicial precedents and would harm ordinary citizens while empowering land grabbers. Provincial ministers and treasury members defended the law in the Punjab Assembly, framing it as a measure against powerful mafias.

Legal experts and bar associations have largely supported the LHC’s intervention, viewing the ordinance as an encroachment on judicial domain. Following reports of the impending contempt action, the government reportedly softened its tone and expressed willingness to address any flaws in the law through the courts.