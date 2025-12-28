Bodies of woman, three children discovered in Sohrab Goth house

KARACHI: The bodies of a woman and her three children were found hanging inside a house in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area on Sunday, police said, as investigators began examining whether the deaths were the result of suicide or a criminal act.

According to a statement issued by Sohrab Goth police, the bodies were discovered inside a residence near Machhar Colony. A crime scene unit was dispatched to the location to collect evidence, while police initiated further investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police officials said no final conclusion had been reached at this stage. They noted that while initial observations suggested the possibility of suicide, the matter would only be clarified after completion of forensic examinations and post-mortem reports.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, according to a statement released by his office. The minister directed police to investigate the case thoroughly and from all possible angles.

Lanjar instructed authorities to determine the reasons behind the deaths and to identify any suspects, if involved, in accordance with the law. He also emphasised that those responsible, if any foul play was established, should be arrested at the earliest.

The home minister further stressed the need for a transparent investigation and said justice for the affected family must be ensured. He directed police to rely on evidence and professional assessment rather than assumptions while probing the case.

In his remarks, the SSP East said that investigators were awaiting key findings from post-mortem examinations, forensic analysis and other material evidence before reaching a conclusion. “The facts will become clear once the reports are received and evaluated,” he said.

Police said statements from neighbours and other relevant individuals would also be recorded as part of the inquiry, while the household was being examined for any signs that could indicate the sequence of events leading up to the deaths.

The incident comes weeks after another case in Karachi in which three women were found dead inside an apartment in Gulshan-i-Iqbal. Police later declared that case a homicide following investigation.

Authorities said all possibilities would remain open until the investigation into the Sohrab Goth deaths is completed and findings are formally established.