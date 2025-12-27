Yogi Adityanath’s controversial remarks in UP Assembly spark outrage, viewed as anti-Muslim

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s controversial remarks in the state Assembly, suggesting that he would not leave his opponents “even fit for Fatiha to be read,” have triggered sharp criticism from political leaders and legal experts alike.

The comment was made during a heated exchange in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, as Yogi responded to opposition criticism over the misuse of codeine-based cough syrup.

Addressing the opposition benches, particularly the Samajwadi Party, Yogi said, “Hamari sarkaaar ki kaaravaai antim charan tak pauchegi, tab tak aap mein se bahut saare log Fatiha padhne jaayenge vahaan lekin hum aapko Fatiha padhne layak bhi nahin chhoden­ge (when the government’s action reaches its final stage, many would go to read Fatiha, but the government would not leave them ‘even fit’ for such prayers).”

Fatiha is a short chapter from the Holy Quran recited in Muslim obligatory prayers or as part of funeral rites for the deceased. The UP CM’s use of this religious reference to make a political point has been widely condemned, with many interpreting it as a veiled threat and an attempt to incite fear and hostility, especially among the Muslim community.

Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey strongly criticized Yogi’s remarks, calling them, “unbecoming of a person holding a constitutional position.” He said the opposition had raised questions related to governance and accountability, but the Chief Minister “chose to respond with threats and religious references instead of facts.” He condemned the invocation of Fatiha in the debate, saying that “dragging a religious practice into a political attack lowers the dignity of the Assembly.” He further said that such remarks “create fear and polarisation rather than allowing democratic discussion,” and that the opposition was being discouraged from asking legitimate questions.

Following the exchange, Pandey led Samajwadi Party MLAs in a walkout, saying they were protesting “the tone and language used by the Chief Minister on the floor of the House.”

Legal experts have also weighed in on the controversy. Advocate Areeb Uddin, a legal practitioner based in Lucknow, said, “A sitting Chief Minister suggesting that people will not even be left worthy of last rites crosses a line.”

Hindutva goons demolish historic Shamshir Khan tomb in Bihar

In the Aurangabad district of Bihar, Hindutva goons have vandalized the historic Shamshir Khan tomb, reducing it to rubble, even though it is listed as a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The demolition of the tomb has sparked outrage and grief among Muslims in the area. The goons also destroyed the graves of Shamshir Khan and his wife.

Wasim Aurangabadi, a well-known social activist from Shamsher Nagar, called the incident “deeply painful” and blamed official neglect. “This work has been carried out inside a protected historical building. This is not just damage to stones; it is an attack on our history,” he said. He further expressed that his father, the famous poet Nishad Aurangabadi, often visited the tomb to offer prayers. He described it as deeply saddening that the tomb of a person who never harmed anyone was destroyed.

The tomb complex, located on the main Patna–Aurangabad Road, had also been listed as a tourist site by the Bihar government. Despite this status, locals say the monument was left without proper care or round-the-clock security.

“There were repeated requests to protect this place, but nobody listened,” Wasim Aurangabadi said. He added that his father, the noted poet Nashad Aurangabadi, often visited the tomb. “Shamsher Khan never fought his own people. To see the graves of such a man and his wife smashed like this feels like an attempt to erase memory itself,” he said.

Another activist, Mushtaq Hussain of Shamsher Nagar, echoed the charge of neglect. “We kept asking for maintenance and security. The result is in front of everyone,” he said.

For Indian Muslims, the demolition has reopened fears about the safety of Muslim historical sites. They say the failure to act, even after warnings, shows a pattern where Muslim heritage is left exposed, unguarded and easy to attack.

Shamsher Khan, whose real name was Ibrahim Khan Qureshi, served the region as a Faujdar and was known for maintaining peace. He later received the title of Shamsher Khan and was a close associate of the Mughal prince Azim-ul-Shan. In 1702, he was appointed Subedar of Bihar and was later martyred while fighting alongside the prince. He was buried in Shamsher Nagar, the settlement he established.