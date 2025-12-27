UAE President Muhammad bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan paid his first visit to Pakistan, a destination to which his late father and predecessor, Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan had visited frequently. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had shown a penchant for putting together trade deals, but with this visit he seems to have refrained, and though the economic ties between the two remained on even keel during this visit, he cannot remain unmindful of the importance of the relationship. The economic dimension remains foremost. Essentially, Pakistan imports Emirati oil, and exports labour. These matters got a nod tossed their way by the mention of cooperation in collaborating in energy and information technology. However, it is also worth noting that the UAE’s being a signatory to the Abraham Accords and thus having recognized Israel, perhaps prevented the almost ritual mention of Israel’s attempt at genocide in the Gaza Strip that is made in official communqués. If the topic was raised, it must have come during the discussion of ‘important regional and international developments.’

The UAE being a close regional ally of the USA would be paying attention to the fact that Pakistan was also trying to get close to the USA, and that too through sending peacekeepers to the Gaza Strip. The UAE has also got $2 billion on deposit with the State Bank, and this is due in January, unless rolled over again. Only Saudi Arabia has a larger deposit ($3 billion), and it should be noted that together with the UAE deposit, has helped prop up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. The Saudi and Emirati deposits were required by the IMF before it approved the current EFF. It should also be noted the UAE follows the Saudi lead in world affairs, and together they follow the USA’s.

However, both have to pay attention to domestic public opinion, and thus they must be consulted about the proposed Pakistani deployment. It is also to be assumed that Pakistan’s purchase, under the pressure of US tariffs, of US crude would have been discussed, the UAE being a much larger supplier, with the US crude replacing it. While it was not discussed, unless it was covered by the mention in the communqué of people-to-people contacts, Dubai, the capital of UAE of which the President is also Ruler, is developing as a tourist resort, and Pakistan is joining the Arab world in making it its playground.