Ten bidders advance to next stage of auction for new PSL teams

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that 10 bidders have been shortlisted for the second round of the auction to sell franchise rights for two new teams in the Pakistan Super League.
In a statement released on Saturday, the board said its bid committee had completed the technical evaluation of proposals submitted by interested parties. According to the PCB, 10 bidders successfully met the required technical criteria and have now qualified for the next stage of the process.
A total of 12 proposals were received from investors across different regions and were reviewed over the past three days. Earlier, the board had disclosed that potential investors from the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan had shown interest in acquiring the new franchises.
The technically qualified bidders will now take part in the auction scheduled for January 8, 2026, at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, where the rights for the two new PSL teams will be offered.
The PCB said the successful bidders will be able to choose franchise names from a list of cities that includes Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Sialkot.
PSL chief executive Salman Naseer congratulated the shortlisted bidders and welcomed the strong response from both local and international investors. He said the league was preparing for the much-anticipated auction as it moves toward another major milestone in its growth.
Launched in 2016 with five teams, the PSL expanded to six franchises in 2018. The addition of two more teams from the upcoming 11th edition, scheduled for next year, will mark the league’s first major expansion in seven years and increase the total number of franchises to eight.
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your web site in internet explorer, might check this?K IE still is the marketplace chief and a large component of folks will miss your magnificent writing due to this problem.
you are in reality a good webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing. It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a great job on this subject!
I appreciate the focus on long-term scalability and strategic growth in this article, like
An outstanding piece of work that is both engaging and highly educational for followers of
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and come with almost all important infos. I would like to look more posts like this .
It’s arduous to find knowledgeable people on this matter, however you sound like you realize what you’re talking about! Thanks
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I am extremely inspired together with your writing talents and also with the structure for your weblog. Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it your self? Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it’s rare to peer a nice blog like this one today..
You really make it seem so easy together with your presentation however I find this topic to be actually one thing which I believe I would by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely vast for me. I am taking a look forward on your subsequent publish, I¦ll try to get the hold of it!
Wonderful work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
I do trust all the ideas you have offered on your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are too quick for beginners. May just you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
I think other website proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and fantastic user genial style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
obviously like your web-site however you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the reality however I will certainly come again again.
It?¦s actually a great and useful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Nice post. I be taught something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It can always be stimulating to learn content from other writers and apply a bit of something from their store. I’d favor to make use of some with the content on my weblog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Some genuinely superb info , Sword lily I noticed this.
Hello.This post was extremely interesting, especially since I was investigating for thoughts on this matter last couple of days.
You actually make it appear really easy along with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very huge for me. I’m having a look forward in your next publish, I?¦ll try to get the hold of it!
I enjoy your writing style genuinely enjoying this website .
You actually make it seem so easy together with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be actually one thing which I think I would by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely huge for me. I am taking a look forward in your subsequent publish, I will try to get the cling of it!
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and exposure! Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve added you guys to blogroll.
I carry on listening to the news broadcast lecture about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
I think other website owners should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design.
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!