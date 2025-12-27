Sports

Ten bidders advance to next stage of auction for new PSL teams

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that 10 bidders have been shortlisted for the second round of the auction to sell franchise rights for two new teams in the Pakistan Super League.

In a statement released on Saturday, the board said its bid committee had completed the technical evaluation of proposals submitted by interested parties. According to the PCB, 10 bidders successfully met the required technical criteria and have now qualified for the next stage of the process.

A total of 12 proposals were received from investors across different regions and were reviewed over the past three days. Earlier, the board had disclosed that potential investors from the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan had shown interest in acquiring the new franchises.

The technically qualified bidders will now take part in the auction scheduled for January 8, 2026, at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, where the rights for the two new PSL teams will be offered.

The PCB said the successful bidders will be able to choose franchise names from a list of cities that includes Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Sialkot.

PSL chief executive Salman Naseer congratulated the shortlisted bidders and welcomed the strong response from both local and international investors. He said the league was preparing for the much-anticipated auction as it moves toward another major milestone in its growth.

Launched in 2016 with five teams, the PSL expanded to six franchises in 2018. The addition of two more teams from the upcoming 11th edition, scheduled for next year, will mark the league’s first major expansion in seven years and increase the total number of franchises to eight.

Previous article
Pakistan condemns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland
Next article
New York city hit by heaviest snowfall in years as storm eases impact
News Desk
News Desk

25 COMMENTS

  1. Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your web site in internet explorer, might check this?K IE still is the marketplace chief and a large component of folks will miss your magnificent writing due to this problem.

  2. you are in reality a good webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing. It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a great job on this subject!

  8. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

  10. You really make it seem so easy together with your presentation however I find this topic to be actually one thing which I believe I would by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely vast for me. I am taking a look forward on your subsequent publish, I¦ll try to get the hold of it!

  14. obviously like your web-site however you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the reality however I will certainly come again again.

  16. Nice post. I be taught something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It can always be stimulating to learn content from other writers and apply a bit of something from their store. I’d favor to make use of some with the content on my weblog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

  19. You actually make it appear really easy along with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very huge for me. I’m having a look forward in your next publish, I?¦ll try to get the hold of it!

  21. You actually make it seem so easy together with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be actually one thing which I think I would by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely huge for me. I am taking a look forward in your subsequent publish, I will try to get the cling of it!

  23. I carry on listening to the news broadcast lecture about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Indian NSA’s ‘avenge history’ remarks

FO spokesperson says such rhetoric reflects imagined vendettas, not responsible statecraft, warning against undermining regional peace Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi stresses constructive engagement, dialogue...

Pakistan inks deal with Trump-linked crypto firm to explore USD-backed stablecoin

US to suspend immigrant visa processing for Pakistan, 74 other countries from Jan 21: State Department

President in Bahrain: Trade, defence, and strategic ties take centre stage

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.