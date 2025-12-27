Rumours of wedding plans spark buzz around Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail

Marriage rumours involving Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail have taken social media by storm, exciting fans who admire the pair’s on-screen chemistry and off-screen presence. Both actors are among Pakistan’s most popular stars, known for their strong performances in hit television dramas.

Sajal Aly has built an impressive career with acclaimed projects such as O Rangreza, Yakeen Ka Safar, Yeh Dil Mera, Aangan, Sinf-e-Aahan and Kuch Ankahi. Hamza Sohail, on the other hand, gained widespread recognition through Fairy Tale, Zard Patton Ka Bunn, Burns Road Ke Romeo Juliet and Dil Wali Gali Mein. Fans began pairing the two after their appearance together in Zard Patton Ka Bunn, and their subsequent collaboration in Dil Wali Gali Mein further strengthened public interest in their bond.

Recently, several social media and Instagram pages claimed that the two actors are set to tie the knot in early 2026 and that wedding preparations are already under way. These reports quickly went viral, despite the fact that neither Sajal Aly nor Hamza Sohail has ever publicly confirmed being in a relationship.

The speculation sparked an emotional response from fans, many of whom shared heartfelt messages expressing happiness and hope for the actors. Admirers praised Hamza Sohail’s personality and said Sajal Aly deserves lasting happiness, while others wrote that seeing the two together would be a dream come true.

Amid the growing buzz, Sajal Aly addressed the rumours directly through an Instagram story, asking fans to remain calm. She clarified that any major personal news, if and when it happens, would come straight from her, effectively putting the circulating claims into perspective without confirming or denying them.

For now, the marriage talk remains unverified, but the excitement surrounding Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail shows just how deeply fans are invested in their favourite stars, both on screen and beyond.

Sajal Aly, however, has posted a story which states, “Chill, guys. Any life news, if ever, will come directly from me.” Read her post: