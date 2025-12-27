PTI removes X post reportedly after backlash over remarks targeting Asim Munir in Bradford

ISLAMABAD: The UK chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has deleted a post on X that carried a video containing provocative remarks against Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir during a protest held outside the Pakistani consulate in Bradford.

In a clarification issued on social media, the party said it does not endorse any unlawful actions and advised independent citizens to be mindful of their language to avoid misunderstandings. The party added that it remains committed to non-violence and the rule of law.

The clarification followed confirmation by the Foreign Office that a demarche was handed to the United Kingdom’s acting head of mission after the protest. The issue arose from a video shared by an account linked to PTI UK in which a speaker was heard making remarks interpreted as a threat against the military chief.

PTI UK said the video was removed as a precautionary step, stressing that while the remarks were not intended to incite violence, the post was deleted to prevent misinterpretation and to safeguard the individual involved. The party said public frustration had grown due to the continued incarceration of Imran Khan and Bushra Khan, but maintained that such concerns do not justify unlawful behaviour.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said it had taken serious notice of the incident and conveyed its concerns to British authorities, urging that UK territory should not be used for activities that could destabilise Pakistan. Officials said the video and its transcript were shared with authorities in both Islamabad and London, describing the content as incitement to violence.

British officials responded by reiterating that law enforcement agencies operate independently and that any material suspected of violating UK law would be reviewed by police and prosecutors. The matter remains under consideration as diplomatic engagement between the two sides continues.