PTI distances itself from UK protester’s remarks, condemns KP CM’s mistreatment

Party stresses commitment to democratic, peaceful, and lawful political struggle

PTI condemns humiliating behavior with KP CM Afridi, his delegation and planted journalists and unethical questioning at Liberty Chowk

TTAP calls out Punjab Police for rude and inhumane conduct, exposes ruling party’s fear

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday distanced itself from “provocative” remarks made by a protester during a demonstration in Bradford, United Kingdom, amid mounting criticism from the government and other quarters.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to democratic, constitutional, and peaceful political struggle, condemning all forms of hate speech and inflammatory rhetoric.

A video, initially posted on PTI’s UK page and since deleted, showed a woman wishing harm on a person without naming anyone, saying they should be “blown up in a car,” while surrounded by people holding PTI flags. Pakistan issued a demarche to the acting British high commissioner, demanding action against those involved. A Foreign Office spokesperson called for the UK to hold accountable all responsible elements in accordance with the law.

In a strongly-worded statement, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram stated that the demonstrator had “no connection” with the party. He clarified that the woman holds no position within PTI and has no affiliation with the party. The party “completely disowned her rhetoric” and emphasised that it has never endorsed such irresponsible statements from any office-bearer.

PTI Response to a Speech Delivered by a Woman During a Protest in the United Kingdom: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) categorically clarifies that the speech delivered by a woman during a protest in the United Kingdom has no association whatsoever with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.… — Sheikh Waqas Akram (@SheikhWaqqas) December 27, 2025

“PTI, as a matter of principle, strongly opposes violence, hate speech, incitement, and the use of unethical or indecent language in political discourse. The party firmly believes in democratic and peaceful political struggle and does not support any individual or group engaging in conduct contrary to these values,” Akram said.

PTI condemns Punjab government over treatment of KP CM and delegation

Separately, PTI strongly condemned the Punjab government for its handling of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, his cabinet, parliamentarians, and accompanying delegation during their visit to Punjab. Afridi arrived in Lahore on Friday to launch a mass street movement on the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan, urging public engagement against perceived oppression.

According to Akram, the visit, which began on December 26 in Lahore and other districts, was a peaceful political engagement to meet party workers and discuss public issues. However, the Punjab government allegedly turned it into an exercise of political vendetta. CM KP and his delegation were reportedly stopped at multiple locations, their routes blocked, and they faced physical pushback and humiliating treatment inside the Punjab Assembly.

“The forcible ejection of our elected representatives from the assembly constitutes a flagrant breach of federal respect and democratic norms,” Akram added. Heavy police deployment at Liberty Chowk, he said, reflected the ruling party’s fear of public support for PTI.

The PTI leader also condemned “planted elements posing as journalists” who allegedly aimed to provoke, ridicule, and fuel provincial hatred. He described questions posed to the KP CM, including baseless allegations of narcotics, as “despicable and shameful,” and urged media organisations to hold accountable those who engage in unethical reporting.

TTAP echoes concerns over Punjab Police conduct

Akhunzada Hussain Ahmed Yousufzai, spokesperson of the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), also criticised Punjab Police for allegedly treating the KP chief executive and his delegation rudely and inhumanely from Chakri to the Punjab Assembly. He claimed journalists asked “petty and degrading questions” and that police were deployed to launch an attack on Liberty Chowk.

“These tactics cannot harm the opposition; rather, they expose fear and panic. Such conduct has no connection with the hardworking people of Punjab and reflects a defeated and depraved mindset,” Akhunzada said, referring to the public’s silent revolution on February 8, 2024.