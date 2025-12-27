PPSC results of cops promoted under P-Cadet Scheme unveiled

297 officers in Lahore, 111 in Sheikhupura promoted to ASI while Multan, DG Khan and Sahiwal regions achieve near-perfect promotion results

Tahafuz Marakiz support over 100,000 vulnerable citizens across Punjab during 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Friday announced the final results of officers promoted under the P-Cadet Scheme, marking a significant career milestone for Punjab Police personnel. The scheme has enabled constables and head constables to advance to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), reflecting the force’s commitment to professional growth and merit-based progression.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, among the officers promoted under the P-Cadet Scheme, 297 officers belong to Lahore, 111 from Sheikhupura Region, 87 from Multan Region, 86 from Dera Ghazi Khan Region, and 31 officers from Sahiwal Region.

The spokesperson further said that in Lahore, 297 out of 299 seats were successfully filled; in Sheikhupura Region, 111 out of 112 seats were secured; in Multan Region, all 87 candidates qualified; in Dera Ghazi Khan Region, 86 out of 87 candidates succeeded; and in Sahiwal Region, all 31 seats were successfully filled.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, congratulated the promoted officers and extended best wishes for their future careers. He said the outstanding success ratio in the PPSC examination demonstrates the professional competence, dedication, and hard work of Punjab Police. The IG directed the newly promoted officers to perform their duties with a spirit of selfless service to citizens and fearless protection of Pakistan.

Punjab Police releases 2025 Tahafuz Marakiz performance report

Meanwhile, Punjab Police released the 2025 performance report of its Tahafuz Marakiz, highlighting their role in protecting and supporting vulnerable and marginalized segments of society across the province. According to the spokesperson, the Tahafuz Marakiz, including three in Lahore, provided assistance, protection, and rehabilitation to more than 100,000 people during the year. This includes 45,954 women, 42,181 children, and 14,388 transgender persons. In Lahore alone, over 10,000 individuals received support from these centers.

Across Punjab, a total of 38 Tahafuz Marakiz operate daily, providing critical services to vulnerable communities. Forty-two transgender persons serve as Victim Support Officers at these centers, ensuring priority social and legal protection for their community members.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Tahafuz Marakiz are an effective platform for assisting transgender persons, women, children, and other marginalized groups. He added that outreach programs are being strengthened to support victims of gender-based crimes, social insecurity, exploitation, and violence. Immediate relief is provided to victims, while practical measures are being implemented in collaboration with allied departments and welfare organizations to address the challenges faced by marginalized segments of society.