Pakistan voices support for Gulf-led diplomacy to ease Yemen crisis

By News Desk
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said it is closely watching recent developments in Yemen while reiterating strong support for diplomatic efforts led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to promote peace and stability in the war-torn country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Foreign Office of Pakistan stressed the importance of preserving Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity. Islamabad expressed hope that Yemeni stakeholders would refrain from taking unilateral actions that could further escalate tensions.

Pakistan backed Saudi Arabia’s ongoing initiatives aimed at restoring stability in the Yemen and commended the UAE for its constructive role in supporting peace efforts. The statement also urged all Yemeni parties to engage meaningfully and in good faith toward an inclusive, negotiated political settlement based on agreed frameworks.

Islamabad voiced hope that diplomatic momentum would translate into concrete measures to end the prolonged conflict and ease the humanitarian suffering of Yemeni civilians, who have borne the brunt of years of violence.

A day earlier, the UAE welcomed Saudi efforts to bolster security in Yemen, with the two Gulf states seeking to project a coordinated approach despite previously backing different factions. Oman, which has played a mediating role, also called for comprehensive political dialogue.

The conflict began after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and pushed out the internationally recognised government, leading to years of fighting that have killed hundreds of thousands. While hostilities have eased since a UN-brokered truce in 2022, the situation remains fragile.

