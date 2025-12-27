Pakistan voices support for Gulf-led diplomacy to ease Yemen crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said it is closely watching recent developments in Yemen while reiterating strong support for diplomatic efforts led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to promote peace and stability in the war-torn country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Foreign Office of Pakistan stressed the importance of preserving Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity. Islamabad expressed hope that Yemeni stakeholders would refrain from taking unilateral actions that could further escalate tensions.

Pakistan backed Saudi Arabia’s ongoing initiatives aimed at restoring stability in the Yemen and commended the UAE for its constructive role in supporting peace efforts. The statement also urged all Yemeni parties to engage meaningfully and in good faith toward an inclusive, negotiated political settlement based on agreed frameworks.

Islamabad voiced hope that diplomatic momentum would translate into concrete measures to end the prolonged conflict and ease the humanitarian suffering of Yemeni civilians, who have borne the brunt of years of violence.

A day earlier, the UAE welcomed Saudi efforts to bolster security in Yemen, with the two Gulf states seeking to project a coordinated approach despite previously backing different factions. Oman, which has played a mediating role, also called for comprehensive political dialogue.

The conflict began after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and pushed out the internationally recognised government, leading to years of fighting that have killed hundreds of thousands. While hostilities have eased since a UN-brokered truce in 2022, the situation remains fragile.