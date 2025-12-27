Pakistan Navy commissions 124 officers at PNA Parade

90 Midshipmen, 34 SSC cadets of 32nd SSC Course join naval ranks, including Foreign cadets from five friendly countries

Bahrain Navy Commander graces ceremony as chief guest, lauds Pakistan Navy’s professional excellence

KARACHI: Demonstrating the Pakistan Navy’s enduring commitment to professional excellence and international cooperation, the Commissioning Parade of the 124th Midshipmen and 32nd Short Service Commission (SSC) Course was held at the Pakistan Naval Academy, marking the successful passing out of 90 Midshipmen and 34 SSC cadets, according to the military’s media wing on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohamed Ebrahim Al Bin Ali, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.”

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 27 December, 2025: The Commissioning Parade of 124ᵗʰ Midshipmen and 32ⁿᵈ Short Service Commission Course (SSC) was held at #Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi, marking the passing out of 90 Midshipmen and 34 SSC cadets. Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear… pic.twitter.com/b4K0qCMljD — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 27, 2025

Upon arrival, the chief guest was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The chief guest, himself an alumnus of the Pakistan Naval Academy, expressed pride in reviewing the Commissioning Parade at his alma mater and lauded the professional competence of the Pakistan Navy as a key regional maritime force.

He highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s longstanding tradition of imparting high-quality training to cadets from friendly countries, noting that cadets from Bahrain, Iraq, the Republic of Djibouti, Sri Lanka, and Türkiye participated in the parade.

Reaffirming the enduring bonds between Pakistan and Bahrain, the Chief Guest underscored the shared values and commitment of both countries towards mutual progress and cooperation.

Later, the chief guest distributed prizes to the outstanding performers. Midshipman Muhammad Uzair Abbas was declared the winner of the coveted Sword of Honour for overall best performance, while Midshipman Shahab Ahmed won the Academy’s Dirk.

Officer Cadet Umar Mukhtar from Pakistan and Officer Cadet Aldhahabi Fahad Husam Fareed from Iraq secured the Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medals, whereas Officer Cadet Syed Saad Shahid from the SSC Course clinched the Commandant Gold Medal. The Proficiency Banner was claimed by Quarterdeck Squadron.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, dignitaries and parents of the cadets.