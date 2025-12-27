NATIONAL

KP bars private schools from holding exams during winter break

By News Desk

The Private Schools Regulatory Authority has banned private schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from conducting examinations during the winter vacation period.

In an official notification issued on December 26, the authority said it had observed that some private institutions had announced exam schedules during winter holidays, in clear violation of previously issued directives. All such examinations, the PSRA said, must be cancelled immediately.

The notification warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against schools that fail to comply. Any violations will be dealt with under the KP-PSRA Act, 2017, along with the regulations framed in 2018.

Reiterating its stance, the authority stressed that no private school or institute is permitted to hold exams during winter vacations and that all existing guidelines must be followed without exception.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has already announced winter holidays for both public and private schools, with schedules varying by climatic zones. Schools in summer zones will remain closed from January 1 to January 15, while institutions in winter zones will observe holidays from December 22, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

The decision was taken in light of severe weather conditions, including dense fog and snowfall in several areas, particularly in hilly regions, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Previous article
Silver leads precious metals surge as prices hit new highs
Next article
PPSC results of cops promoted under P-Cadet Scheme unveiled
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan voices support for Gulf-led diplomacy to ease Yemen crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said it is closely watching recent developments in Yemen while reiterating strong support for diplomatic efforts led by Saudi Arabia and...

US set for moon return during Trump’s second term, says NASA chief

PTI removes X post reportedly after backlash over remarks targeting Asim Munir in Bradford

After May win over India, Dar urges shift toward economic strength

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.