KP bars private schools from holding exams during winter break

The Private Schools Regulatory Authority has banned private schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from conducting examinations during the winter vacation period.

In an official notification issued on December 26, the authority said it had observed that some private institutions had announced exam schedules during winter holidays, in clear violation of previously issued directives. All such examinations, the PSRA said, must be cancelled immediately.

The notification warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against schools that fail to comply. Any violations will be dealt with under the KP-PSRA Act, 2017, along with the regulations framed in 2018.

Reiterating its stance, the authority stressed that no private school or institute is permitted to hold exams during winter vacations and that all existing guidelines must be followed without exception.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has already announced winter holidays for both public and private schools, with schedules varying by climatic zones. Schools in summer zones will remain closed from January 1 to January 15, while institutions in winter zones will observe holidays from December 22, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

The decision was taken in light of severe weather conditions, including dense fog and snowfall in several areas, particularly in hilly regions, to ensure the safety of students and staff.