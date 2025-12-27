Italy sets 10,500-job quota for Pakistani workers over three years

Italy has allocated a total of 10,500 jobs for Pakistani workers over the next three years, marking the first time a European country has offered Pakistan a structured employment quota, according to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

A spokesperson said the arrangement will allow 3,500 Pakistani workers to travel to Italy each year for employment. Of the annual quota, 1,500 positions will fall under the seasonal category, while 2,000 jobs will be offered on a non-seasonal basis.

The opportunities cover a wide range of sectors, including shipbreaking, healthcare and agriculture. Skilled and semi-skilled workers will be employed in professions such as welding, technical services, cooking, waiting staff and housekeeping. Additional roles will be available in nursing, medical technology and farming.

The spokesperson added that the second meeting of the Pakistan-Italy Joint Working Group is scheduled to take place in Islamabad in February 2026, with the aim of further strengthening cooperation on labour mobility between the two countries.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain described the quota as a major milestone, saying it opens new avenues for Pakistani workers in the European labour market. He expressed optimism that other European countries would also extend similar opportunities.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring dignified employment for Pakistanis abroad, noting that overseas workers play a vital role in supporting the national economy and representing Pakistan internationally.