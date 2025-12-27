CM Maryam calls for epidemic preparedness, orders action on hospital negligence

Punjab CM stresses timely readiness saves lives and economies, cautioning epidemics can strike globally

Says Punjab government strengthens health sector and preventive measures

LAHORE: Highlighting the critical importance of global preparedness, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that epidemics are not confined to any single region and can affect the entire world, underscoring the urgent need for constant vigilance and readiness to prevent and control infectious diseases.

In her message on the World Day for Epidemic Preparedness, the chief minister emphasized that timely readiness against epidemics not only saves lives but also safeguards economies and societies. She pointed to the Covid-19 pandemic as a reminder of the critical importance of sustained commitment and collective efforts to protect public health worldwide.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government is actively enhancing the capacity of the health sector, with significant initiatives undertaken to strengthen healthcare services. She urged citizens to take responsibility for their health and adopt preventive measures as part of daily life. The chief minister further stressed that effective epidemic response requires cooperation, prompt action, and strict adherence to precautionary measures, noting that virus-driven outbreaks have historically caused widespread social and economic disruption globally.

Punjab govt sacks MS THQ Hospital Kot Momin and CEO (Health), Sargodha

In a separate development, the Punjab government issued orders removing the acting Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kot Momin and the Chief Executive Officer (Health), Sargodha, over negligence of duty.

According to official orders issued by the Secretary, Health Punjab, CEO Health Sargodha Dr. Sara and acting Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Kot Momin Dr. Fahad Shaheen have been relieved of their responsibilities with immediate effect and are directed to report to the Health and Population Department.

The action follows a late-night inspection of THQ Hospital Kot Momin by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Shoaib Mirza, conducted on the directives of CM Maryam Nawaz. During the visit, only one doctor was found on duty while the remaining medical staff were absent. Due to the absence of doctors, a maternity patient had to wait for more than half an hour despite being in pain. Taking serious notice of the situation, the provincial government ordered disciplinary action based on the inspection report submitted by Special Assistant Shoaib Mirza. Formal notifications in this regard have been issued by the Secretary, Health and Population Department Punjab.

CM lauds security forces for neutralising four terrorists in Panjgur

Meanwhile, CM Maryam Nawaz praised the security forces for neutralizing four Khawarij terrorists in the Panjgur area of Balochistan. In a statement, the chief minister commended the courage and professionalism of the security personnel, saying their bravery and valour deserve the highest appreciation. She reaffirmed that the nation stands united with the security forces in the fight against terrorism and will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability across the country.