Bilawal underscores greater provincial role to resolve centre’s financial challenges

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday urged giving provinces a greater role in areas such as tax collection and public utilities to help resolve the federal government’s financial challenges.

He made the remarks while addressing the death anniversary programme of his mother, former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, in a gun-and-bomb attack near Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi, after a public gathering. The Sindh government declared a public holiday today to commemorate her martyrdom. Over 8,500 police personnel, alongside Rangers and other security agencies, were deployed to ensure foolproof security for VVIPs, VIPs, and the general public at and around her mausoleum.

Bilawal said the PPP is a federal party committed to both national and provincial politics, treating the Centre’s challenges as its own. “If there is an issue of fiscal space for the federal government, then as a patriot, I would want to help solve it. As the chain binding the four provinces, we have a responsibility to address the Centre’s issues while protecting provincial rights,” he said.

He added that rather than stripping powers from provinces, the federal government should delegate more responsibilities to them. Pointing to tax collection, he said, “We will collect taxes better than the Federal Board of Revenue and eliminate your financial crises.” He further suggested that provinces should manage electricity supply through power utilities, stating, “We will perform better than the Centre.”

Bilawal highlighted that reconciliation and responsible politics are essential to resolve the country’s political crisis. He condemned actions like the May 9, 2023 riots and cursing of institutional heads, urging parties to abandon “political extremism” and focus on national interest. “Benazir and the PPP never pursued politics of revenge, as it harms the country, its people, and the party’s supporters,” he added.

President Zardari pays tribute, reiterates readiness to defend Pakistan

Speaking at the programme, President Asif Ali Zardari said Benazir’s assassination was a reminder that Pakistan must always be defended, both militarily and ideologically. He lauded the Pakistan Army’s “befitting response” to the May conflict with India and warned that any threat to Pakistan would be met with full resolve.

Earlier, Zardari emphasized the need for “unity over division,” recalling Benazir’s lifelong commitment to reconciliation, democracy, and inclusivity. He highlighted her achievements as the first female prime minister of a Muslim country, her steadfast support for constitutional supremacy, and her dedication to marginalized communities, including women, workers, farmers, and minorities.

“Her courage in the face of extremism remains one of her most enduring legacies,” Zardari said. “Her assassination reminds us that the fight against terrorism is not only about security, but also about ideas, education, and respect for diversity.”

Political leaders and family pay homage

PM pays tribute to Shaheed BB on her martyrdom anniversary

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, former prime minister and said that she had waged an unprecedented struggle for democracy, public rights and the stability of the federation of Pakistan.

In a message on Shaheed BB’s martyrdom anniversary, he said that today, they were observing the martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan’s great daughter, former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto encouraged positive values such as tolerance and harmony in democracy, he said, adding Shaheed BB promoted a culture of forbearance in the political process, which was commendable

The contributions of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for the country and the nation will always be remembered.

Patriotism etched prominently in the political legacy of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further said that Mohtarma BB took valuable steps to strengthen the role of women, protect the rights of minorities and make Pakistan a peaceful, progressive, and democratic state, adding her sacrifices and services were a beacon of light for the nation.

The prime minister stressed upon reaffirming of their resolve to carry forward the journey of tolerance, patience, rule of law and public welfare in Pakistan for which Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto laid down her life.

He also prayed for grant of the highest place for the departed soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and patience upon her family and followers.

Naqvi pays glowing tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her martyrdom anniversary

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, in his message on the martyrdom anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, paid rich tribute to her lifelong struggle, calling her “the name of an era that will forever live on.”

Naqvi said Benazir Bhutto’s national and political services for Pakistan would always be remembered.He described her as a symbol of hope, perseverance and unwavering commitment to democratic principles.

“Shaheed Benazir Bhutto firmly believed in the power of the people,” the minister noted, adding that she sacrificed her life for a peaceful, progressive and democratic Pakistan.

He said Benazir Bhutto’s vision continued to serve as a guiding light for all democratic forces in the country. She regarded workers, farmers and marginalized segments of society as the true foundation of national development, he added.

Naqvi said her dream was of a Pakistan where the dignity of every citizen was upheld and democracy strengthened.

“Today, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are carrying forward the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto,” he said, adding that her ideology “is alive today and will remain alive tomorrow.”

BB’s legacy lives on; says Khursheed Shah

Senior PPP leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s services for the country, democracy and people were unforgettable.

In his statement on Saturday, he said that Benazir Bhutto struggled for democracy, peace, prosperity and national defense, transferring power from dictators to the people.

Democracy is the path to national security, peace, progress and prosperity, and PPP members will continue to work for democracy, peace, and development according to her vision, he emphasized.Shah paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary, saluting her struggle and sacrifice for democracy.

Bilawal, in a statement, said his mother’s “supreme sacrifice was a pledge written in blood that democracy in Pakistan would never surrender.” He reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to social and economic justice, women’s empowerment, minority protection, and constitutional supremacy.

Benazir’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari visited her mother’s mausoleum, posting on social media: “She lived with courage and led with compassion. Her strength lives on in every voice that refuses injustice.” Senator Sherry Rehman also lauded Benazir’s vision and resilience, highlighting her enduring legacy through her family and the PPP.

Government delegation attends the event

A government delegation led by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq departed for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the gathering, including Adviser to PM Rana Sanaullah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and MNAs. Sadiq said the programme commemorated “the death anniversary of Pakistan’s great daughter, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” highlighting her role in empowering women and promoting peace, progress, and democracy in Pakistan.