Balochistan’s tiny labourers 

Child labour is a huge problem in Balochistan. Due to this, Baloch people are suffering day by day and it affects children’s health. Children spend more than 12 hours in the blistering sun without resting for even an hour.

Their skin is full of blisters and they are sick most of the time. Child labourers start their day at 7 am and return home from the fields late in the evening. They spend their lives working on farms without any holidays.

Their condition is heart-wrenching, and anyone who sees them can’t help but cry. These children are compelled to work due to circumstances. If someone talks to them about their life, they might seem happy, but that’s because they don’t know anything else. They haven’t experienced an enjoyable life. When people from other provinces learn about their story, they become confused and sad due to the stark contrast with their own lives.

My request to the Government of Pakistan is to provide good educational facilities to these children so they can enjoy their life, get an education and have opportunities beyond farming.

IJAZ DK

HUB