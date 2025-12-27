After May win over India, Dar urges shift toward economic strength

ISLAMABAD: Recalling Pakistan’s military success against India in May this year, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said the country must now focus on transforming itself into an economic power, stressing that the government is pursuing a coordinated approach to ensure stability and growth.

Addressing a year-end news conference in Islamabad, Dar said Pakistan’s global standing had improved and its voice was increasingly being acknowledged at international forums. He credited Shehbaz Sharif for sustained efforts to stabilise the economy and ensure long-term financial security.

He welcomed the recent visit of the UAE president, describing it as a positive development that focused on expanding bilateral trade, investment and cooperation in the energy sector. Dar added that Saudi Arabia had supported Pakistan in securing an International Monetary Fund programme, while China and the UAE had made significant financial deposits to support the economy.

Referring to recent hostilities with India, Dar said Pakistan had shot down seven Indian aircraft and rejected claims that Islamabad had sought a ceasefire. He stated that during the four-day conflict, India launched around 80 drones over a 36-hour period, of which 79 were intercepted, while one struck a military installation and injured a single individual. He added that the United States secretary of state contacted him directly following Pakistan’s response.

Highlighting economic ties, Dar said trade with the United States had reached $13.28 billion and was currently in surplus. He noted that Washington had designated the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Majid Brigade as global terrorist organisations this year, and that counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries had increased.

On regional diplomacy, Dar reiterated that durable peace in South Asia was not possible without resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and criticised India’s demographic changes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Pakistan would engage Bangladesh after its general elections scheduled for February next year.

Dar said Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach had expanded, citing the resumption of a strategic dialogue with the European Union after four years and close coordination with China, which he described as an ideal and highly reliable partner. He also highlighted growing engagement with Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Iran, Gulf states and Central Asian countries, reflecting what he termed a balanced foreign policy.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Dar clarified that Pakistan would not send troops to disarm Hamas, stating that the civil and military leadership were fully aligned on the issue. He condemned Israel’s continued violations of the peace agreement, which he said had resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children.

He added that eight Muslim countries, including five Arab states, had decided to work with the United States toward peace in Palestine, noting that all eight foreign ministers had issued a unified statement on the matter.