14 killed, 1,460 injured in 1,244 road crashes across Punjab

Rescue 1122 responds to accidents in all 37 districts with majority of crashes involved motorcycles: ESD

LAHORE: A surge in road traffic accidents across Punjab claimed 14 lives and left 1,460 people injured as the Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,244 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of the province during the last 24 hours, according to a official statement.

In these RTCs, 14 people died, while 1,460 sustained injuries. Of the injured, 663 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 797 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident sites by Rescue Medical Teams, thereby reducing the burden on hospitals, the ESD statement said.

The majority of the crashes, accounting for 77 percent, involved motorcycles, underscoring the need for effective enforcement of traffic laws and strict lane discipline to curb the rising number of road traffic accidents.

Further analysis revealed that 799 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 162 pedestrians and 513 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 217 RTCs were reported in Lahore, affecting 263 persons, placing the provincial capital at the top of the list, followed by Gujranwala with 76 RTCs involving 75 victims and Multan with 75 RTCs affecting 85 victims.

The details further revealed that a total of 1,474 victims were affected by road traffic crashes, including 1,165 males and 309 females. The age-wise analysis showed that 283 victims were under 18 years of age, 785 were between 18 and 40 years, while the remaining 406 victims were reported to be above 40 years of age.

According to the ESD data, 1,198 motorcycles, 94 auto-rickshaws, 176 motorcars, 27 vans, 14 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the aforementioned road traffic accidents.