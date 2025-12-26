Santa sighting over the Statue of Liberty takes the internet by storm

A video purporting to show Santa Claus flying his sleigh over the Statue of Liberty has gone viral, igniting festive excitement and online debate over whether the clip captured a Christmas miracle or an elaborate holiday hoax.

The footage resurfaced on social media this week after being shared by X user Dom Lucre, who posted the clip showing what appears to be a sleigh soaring through the night sky above New York’s iconic monument. The video quickly gained traction, with users sharing reactions ranging from wonder to scepticism.

Similar “sightings” were soon reported across several major US cities, adding to the intrigue. Some users speculated the spectacle could be a coordinated drone display or a secret holiday stunt, while others leaned into the fantasy, joking about airspace violations and Santa’s global delivery mission.

The buzz intensified as playful claims emerged from supposed witnesses, including reports of jingling bells and Santa’s trademark laughter heard in multiple states. Even light-hearted warnings circulated online, urging the public not to shoot at Santa as he delivered presents.

A closer look, however, points to a more mundane explanation. Fact-checking revealed that the clip was first posted around five years ago on the Citizen app, a platform that allows users to share real-time alerts and footage. The app has previously featured similar Santa sleigh posts in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Philadelphia, typically around the holiday season.

While the video appears convincing at first glance, there has been no verification from official sources or credible media outlets. The recurring nature of such clips suggests the sighting was likely a festive hoax rather than a genuine mystery.

Despite this, the viral moment succeeded in spreading holiday cheer, with many users choosing to suspend disbelief and enjoy the seasonal magic, even if only for a fleeting moment online.