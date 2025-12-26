Suspect confesses to crime in Dr Warda murder case

ABBOTABAD: A key suspect in the murder of Dr Warda has confessed to the crime, police said, as investigations into the high-profile case continue in Abbottabad.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Adil, admitted that the murder was planned at a house in Shahzman Colony. He told investigators that on the day of the crime he was instructed by an accomplice, Shamraiz, to dig a pit, which he later used to bury Dr Warda’s body with the help of another individual named Faisal.

Police said Adil was produced before a local court and subsequently sent on judicial remand. Acting on information provided by the suspect, authorities recovered several of Dr Warda’s personal belongings, including her mobile phone, ATM card, vehicle documents and a photograph.

Investigators confirmed that five suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the case, while one accused was killed during an alleged police encounter. Earlier, police had also arrested Adil as a key suspect in the abduction and murder of Dr Warda Mushtaq.

Superintendent of Police Ayaz Khan said the accused confessed to digging the pit and burying the victim. He added that a large cache of weapons, including rocket launcher ammunition, multiple rifles and other arms, was recovered from the house of another accused, Shamraiz, on Adil’s identification.

The suspect was later presented before an Anti-Terrorism Court, which granted a seven-day physical remand for further interrogation.

District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed said all suspects in the case have now been apprehended, while the prime accused, Shamraiz, was killed in a police encounter. He said Dr Warda’s disappearance was reported on December 4, and her body was recovered four days later, triggering an intensive investigation.

According to police, Shamraiz went into hiding and was traced through mobile phone data to Thandiani Road near Mera Rehmat Khan Kunda. During an attempt to arrest him, a shootout occurred in which he was killed by gunfire allegedly from his own accomplices, who managed to escape.

Police said the remaining suspects, Rehaj Dadon, Nadeem, Parvez and Wahid, will be prosecuted and punished under the law. Dr Warda, who served at Benazir Shaheed District Hospital in Abbottabad, was allegedly abducted on December 4, 2025, and later murdered with the involvement of multiple accomplices.